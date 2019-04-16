The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Friday, April 19
Easter egg coloring
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., John Day Fire Department
The John Day Fire Department will host children to color Easter eggs. For more information, call Joy Brown at 1-602-882-2397.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
• 6:30 p.m., Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, John Day
Featuring 11 films, beer will be available during the event, and raffles will be held during and after the event. The cost is $10 for adults or $5 for members. Children 17 and under enter for free. For tickets, visit BMLT.org or call 541-620-5754.
Saturday, April 20
Bunny Hop 5K
• 8 a.m., Dayville School gymnasium
Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by the race at 9 a.m. Participants will park at the Dayville School Gymnasium then be bused up South Fork Road to the starting line and finish at Dayville City Park. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, contact Ruthie Moore at 541-987-2188.
Mt. Vernon Easter egg hunt
• 10 a.m., Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon
The Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Easter egg hunt. Fire truck rides will be available from 9-9:45 a.m. at the Mt. Vernon City Park with the actual hunt to follow at Clyde Holliday State Park with prizes for all ages. For more information, contact the city of Mt. Vernon at 541-932-4688.
Dayville Easter egg hunt
• 10:30 a.m., Dayville City Park
There will be four age divisions from infant to sixth grade as well as a fun hunt for the parents. For more information, contact Ruthie Moore at 541-987-2188.
John Day Elks Lodge Easter egg hunt
• 11 a.m., Seventh Street Complex, John Day
The Elks Lodge will host its annual egg hunt with a visit from the Easter Bunny. For more information, call 541-575-1824.
John Day Fire Department Easter egg hunt
• 12 p.m., Grant Union Junior-Senior High School football field
Age groups are 0-3, 4-6 and 7-11 for the event hosted by the John Day Fire Department. Food and drinks will be provided. Participants may bring a camera to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. For more information, call Joy Brown at 1-602-882-2397.
Clay pigeon jackpot shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Smith shooting range, milepost 9 on Highway 402
Men’s, women’s and children’s competitions will be held with concessions available by donation. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation dinner and auction
• 4 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Doors open at 4 p.m. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and is followed by an auction at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit elk and other wildlife. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Gale Wall at 541-575-2661.
Sunday, April 21
Easter sunrise service
• 6 a.m., Crisp Heights off Airport Road, John Day
The Ministerial Association will host a sunrise service. Rides will be available from the street parking area. All are invited to attend. A community potluck will follow at the John Day United Methodist Church, 123 Canton St. For more information, call 541-575-1326 or 541-575-0766.
Wednesday, April 24
Grant County Democrats meeting
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Local Democrats are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 541-542-2633.
Food bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank
The food bank is back on its normal distribution schedule for the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Thursday, April 25
Natural Resource Advisory Committee presentation
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Grant County Regional Airport, John Day
A public meeting will be held with the Natural Resource Advisory Committee and guest speaker Bill Harvey presenting about coordination. Light refreshments will be provided. A question and answer period will follow. All are encouraged to attend.
Saturday, April 27
Youth track meet
• 11 a.m., Prairie City School
Check-in begins at 11 a.m. with events beginning at 12 p.m. Events include 1,500-meter, 100m, 400m, long jump and turbo javelin. Top finishers will advance to the Tracktown Youth League Championship at the end of June in Eugene. Ages 7-14 are welcome to participate. For more information and to register online, visit tracktownyouthleague.com.
Long Creek first responder dinner
• 6 p.m., Long Creek School multi-purpose room
Tri-tip, baked potatoes, vegetables, salad, dinner rolls, dessert and beverages will be served by donation. Live and silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing and raffle will be held. All proceeds go to the Long Creek Ambulance Crew and Volunteer Fire Department. RSVP by April 22. Only a limited number of dinners will be available without reservations. Contact the city of Long Creek for more information at 541-421-3601 or email info@cityoflongcreek.com.
Thursday, May 2
Friends of Blue Mountain Lookouts informational meeting
• 6:30-8 p.m., Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
The meeting will discuss the possible establishment of a new chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association known as the Friends of Blue Mountain Lookouts. Volunteer staffing of fire lookouts will be discussed. For more information, call Bob at 509-964-5739.
Saturday, May 4
Kentucky Derby viewing party
• 12 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Heritage Barn
For 21 and older, the races will be followed by a corn hole tournament and music played by DJ Chris Gibson. Drinks will be available from Spitfire Cocktail. Prizes for best-dressed couple and best hat in relation to the Kentucky Derby will be awarded. All proceeds go to the remodel of Keerins Hall. For more information, call the fairgrounds at 541-575-1900 or email Mindy Winegar at winegarm@grantcounty-or.gov.
Friday-Saturday, May 10-11
19th annual Grant County Quilt Show
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 10
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11
• Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Presented by the Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild, the cost is $5 for both days. Drop quilts off by 7 a.m. May 10. A Sunday workshop “Daybreak Quilt” (strip set friendly) will also be taught by Karen Hinton and Mary Lou Drury from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $20. For more information or to sign up for classes, email gcpiecemakers@gmail.com or call Mary Lou at 541-620-2798, The Shiny Thimble at 541-932-4111 or Karen Hinton at 541-620-0120.
Saturday, May 11
Non-lead ammunition test day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burns Butte Sportsman’s Club
A free test shoot will be held for non-lead ammunition. Hunters are invited to bring their firearms and current ammo to compare with non-lead options for accuracy. For more information, contact Calla Hagle at 541-573-8021.
Thursday, May 16
John Day Farmers Market informational meeting
• 5:30 p.m., Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill
Vendors and the public are welcome to attend. For more information, call 541-575-1555.
Saturday, May 18
Seneca Oyster Feed
• 12 p.m., Seneca
Fresh oysters, garlic bread, salad, corn and drinks will be served for $20, or $30 for all you can eat. Hamburgers will also be available. A raffle, silent auction and cornhole tournament are planned. Live music will be provided by Bucky. This year’s golf scramble starts at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. with registration 30 minutes beforehand; call Shane at 541-620-4910. For the softball tournament information, call Zach at 541-792-0788. For more information about the oyster feed, call Seneca City Hall at 541-542-2161.
Saturday, May 25
Island in Time Trail Guided Hike
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fossil Beds
Free moderate hike that gains 220 feet of elevation and is a 1.3 mile round trip. Dogs are welcomed but must be leashed; please note that there is 13 bridges with open steel mesh tread on the walking surfaces. Following the tour will be a 3.25-mile Blue Basin Overlook trail that starts in the same parking lot. For more information about this event, please contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org
Saturday-Sunday, June 7-8
Frontier Writers’ Rendezvous
• 4-7:30 p.m. June 7
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8
• Canyon City Community Hall
Writer’s workshops will be offered on writing, publishing and more with readings by 12 authors, a book fair and publisher’s representatives both days. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Dave Driscoll at 248-719-2122 or driscolldg@gmail.com or visit oregonguidespublishing.com/fwc.
