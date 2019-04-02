The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, April 3
Luncheon and church service
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., The Redeemer Lutheran Church, John Day
The Ministerial Association churches will observe Lent with a special luncheon and service held at various local churches. Everyone is invited. These special services are held on Wednesdays ending April 10. A soup and bread lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The service follows from 12:15-12:45 p.m. On April 10, the luncheon and service will be at the Church of the Nazarene in John Day.
Friday, April 5
First Friday
• 6-9 p.m., Downtown John Day
First Friday is back and starting the season with an Easter egg hunt in downtown John Day. There will be prize eggs hidden throughout participating businesses. For more information, visit the Downtown John Day First Fridays page on Facebook.
A cappella gospel concert
• 7 p.m., Mt. Vernon Grange Hall
Hosted by the John Day Valley Mennonite Church, everyone is welcome to attend the 34-voice a cappella gospel concert. For more information, contact Leland Smucker at 541-620-0278.
Saturday, April 6
Lake Creek Youth Camp gala
• 4 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The gala features a tri-tip dinner, auction and live music. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 per person, available at 861 W. Main St., John Day, or by calling 541-206-2421.
Stuart Mosier benefit dinner and auction
• 6 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
A tri-tip dinner will be served by donation. Live and silent auctions will follow. Proceeds go toward a life-saving kidney transplant for Stuart Mosier. For more information or to donate an item for the auction, contact Brenda Mosier at 541-429-0551 or Leslie Traylor at 541-575-1862 or 541-620-4032.
Friday, April 12
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m., John Day Golf Course
There will be a benefit dinner to support GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Dinner is fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salad, dinner roll, and apple pie and ice cream for dessert. The cost is $15 per person, $25 for couples, $7 for children under 7. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352.
Friday, April 19
Easter egg coloring
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., John Day Fire Department
The John Day Fire Department will host children to color Easter eggs. For more information, call Joy Brown at 1-602-882-2397.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
• 6:30 p.m., Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center
Featuring 11 films, beer will be available during the event, and raffles will be held during and after the event. The cost is $10 for adults or $5 for members. Children 17 and under enter for free. For tickets, visit BMLT.org or call 541-620-5754.
Saturday, April 20
Easter egg hunt
• 10 a.m., Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon
The Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Easter egg hunt. Fire truck rides will be available from 9-9:45 a.m. at the Mt. Vernon City Park with the actual hunt to follow at Clyde Holliday State Park with prizes for all ages. For more information, contact the city of Mt. Vernon at 541-932-4688.
John Day Easter egg Hunt
• 12 p.m., Grant Union Junior-Senior High School football field
Age groups are 0-3, 4-6 and 7-11. Food and drinks will be provided. Participants may bring a camera to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. For more information, call Joy Brown at 1-602-882-2397.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation dinner and auction
• 4 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Doors open at 4 p.m. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. and is followed by an auction at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit elk and other wildlife. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Gale Wall at 541-575-2661.
Sunday, April 21
Easter sunrise service
• 6:30 a.m., Crisp Heights off Airport Road
The Ministerial Association will host a sunrise service. Rides will be available from the street parking area. All are invited to attend. A community potluck will follow at the John Day United Methodist Church, 123 Canton St. For more information, call 541-575-1326 or 541-575-0766.
Saturday, April 27
Long Creek first responder dinner
• 6 p.m., Long Creek School multi-purpose room
Tri-tip, baked potatoes, vegetables, salad, dinner rolls, dessert and beverages will be served by donation. Live and silent auctions, a 50/50 drawing and raffle will be held. All proceeds go to the Long Creek Ambulance Crew and Volunteer Fire Department. RSVP by April 22. Only a limited number of dinners will be available without reservations. Contact the city of Long Creek for more information at 541-421-3601 or email info@cityoflongcreek.com.
Friday-Saturday, May 10-11
19th annual Grant County Quilt Show
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 10, Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11, Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Presented by the Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild, the cost is $5 for both days. Drop quilts off by 7 a.m. May 10. A Sunday workshop “Daybreak Quilt” (strip set friendly) will also be taught by Karen Hinton and Mary Lou Drury from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $20. For more information or to sign up for classes, email gcpiecemakers@gmail.com or call Mary Lou at 541-620-2798, The Shiny Thimble at 541-932-4111 or Karen Hinton at 541-620-0120.
Saturday, May 11
Non-lead ammunition test day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burns Butte Sportsman’s Club
A free test shoot will be held for non-lead ammunition. Hunters are invited to bring their firearms and current ammo to compare with non-lead options for accuracy. For more information, contact Calla Hagle at 541-573-8021.
