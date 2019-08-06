The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Tai chi in the park
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., John Day City Park
This short tai chi form for relaxation and balance is suitable for beginners and those with previous tai chi experience. The class meets Wednesday evenings in August. For more information, call Kyle Cline at 541-575-1011 or visit simplytao.com.
Friday, Aug. 9
American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77 meeting
• 2 p.m., Grant County Chamber of Commerce
Members are urged to attend to discuss important matters. For more information, call Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076.
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10
NPRA Rodeo
• 7-9:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds outdoor arena
Admission is $10, $5 for ages 6-12, $2 for seniors 65 and older and children age 6 and under get in free. The NPRA Rodeo Queens Dance will follow after Saturday’s performance. For more information, call the fair office at 541-575-1900.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Grant County Fair Junior Rodeo
• 9:30 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds outdoor arena
Youth rodeo contestants, ages 16 and under, from across the Pacific Northwest will compete in calf riding, steer riding, woolly bullies, dummy roping, breakaway roping, chute dogging, pole bending, barrel racing and goat tying events. Contestants must have preregistered online by Aug. 8 at https://bit.ly/2ya3xDl. Detailed event information is online as well. Stickhorse racers need not preregister. Free spectator admittance.
Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 14-17
110th Grant County Fair
• 9 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
Grand marshals are Dean and Joyce Nodine. The event includes 4-H and FFA static and livestock shows, open class exhibits, food vendors, commercial vendors, a carnival and entertainment. The ranch breakfast is from 7-9 a.m. Friday. Parmalee will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. The Grant County Fair parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday. The 4-H/FFA livestock auction takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday. Freestyle bullfighting takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free Wednesday. Other days cost $5, or $2 for seniors and children 6-12. Children 5 and younger get in free. For more information, contact Fair Manager Mindy Winegar at 541-575-1900 or winegarm@grantcounty-or.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 17
‘EXPLORE: Fly Fishing’ class
• 10-11:30 a.m., Seventh Street Complex, John Day
The North Fork John Day Watershed Council is sponsoring an introductory lesson to fly fishing. The basics, including an introduction to fly casting with a fly rod and techniques and flies used to catch different species, will be taught. At the end of the lesson, the class will compete in a casting competition for a chance to win hand-tied flies. The cost for adults is $12, and ages 10-17 are free. To purchase tickets, visit https://bmlt.org/events/fly-fishing-john-day-2019-yn299. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754.
Friday, Aug. 30
‘Leave No Trace’ events
• All day, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument
Free and open to the public, the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics will raise awareness on preserving and protecting the Painted Hills from excessive trash and trail erosion. Use the hashtag #DontHurtTheDirt to take part in a social media campaign. A photography hike at Carrol Rim will be from 6-7:30 p.m. This trail climbs over 400 feet in elevation. Reservations are required, and the hike is limited to 15 people. The Night Sky Program will be from 8-10:30 p.m. at the Painted Hills Overlook trail. For more information, call 541-987-2333 or email joda_interpretation@nps.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Painted Hills Festival
• 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mitchell
The event will feature park and partner booths and educational activities for all ages designed to preserve and protect the Painted Hills for generations to come. For more information, call 541-987-2333 or email joda_interpretation@nps.gov.
