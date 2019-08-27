The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Grant County Democrats meeting
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Local Democrats are encouraged to attend. For information, call 541-542-2633.
Friday, Aug. 30
‘Leave No Trace’ events
• All day, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument
Free and open to the public, the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics will raise awareness on preserving and protecting the Painted Hills from excessive trash and trail erosion. Use the hashtag #DontHurtTheDirt to take part in a social media campaign. A photography hike at Carrol Rim will be from 6-7:30 p.m. This trail climbs over 400 feet in elevation. Reservations are required, and the hike is limited to 15 people. The Night Sky Program will be from 8-10:30 p.m. at the Painted Hills Overlook trail. For more information, call 541-987-2333 or email joda_interpretation@nps.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Painted Hills Festival
• 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mitchell
The event will feature park and partner booths and educational activities for all ages designed to preserve and protect the Painted Hills for generations to come. For more information, call 541-987-2333 or email joda_interpretation@nps.gov.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Active Parenting class
• 5-8 p.m., Families First, 401 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
The class will be held every Thursday ending Oct. 3. This series will show parents ways to use effective nonviolent discipline, to open up lines of communication and to teach responsibility, courage and other important skills. Free dinner will be provided. Contact Families First for childcare options. For more information or to register, contact Megan at 541-575-1006 or ffhvmeg@gmail.com.
Friday, Sept. 6
Movie at the Cart
• 6 p.m., Little Canyon Food Cart, John Day
“The Princess Bride” will be shown with free admission. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the movie following at sundown. Attendees should bring seating, and yard games are welcome. No outside food or drink.
First Friday
• 6-9 p.m., downtown John Day
This month’s theme is “Carnival.” Event will feature carnival games, food and live music. Food and beverages will be available at participating businesses. For more information, visit the Downtown John Day First Fridays Facebook page.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Grant County Fly-in and Breakfast
• 7-11:30 a.m., Grant County Regional Airport
Air search pilots will fly children in grades 1-12 for free, weather permitting. Parents must fly with children ages 12 and under. Dave Traylor will present a U.S. flag flyover and candy drop. Breakfast will be served by the Squeeze In, $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. For more information, call 541-575-1151 or email walkerh@grantcounty-or.gov.
Rural Innovation Tour
• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Innovation Gateway greenhouses, Oregon Pine Property
This free event features a guided tour of the greenhouse with a behind-the-scenes look at the city’s plan for using reclaimed water for food production, in addition to learning about hydroponic growing systems. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754.
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15
Youth pheasant hunt
• 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Day Valley
Hunters ages 17 and younger are eligible to participate while accompanied by an adult 21 years or older, who may not hunt. The supervising adult may not accompany more than one youth hunter. All participants must attend a safety briefing. Each youth must have in possession: a Hunter Education Certificate (or hunting license), which includes their Hunter Ed number; permit for the hunt area (if required); hunters 12 years or older must have a valid hunting license with an upland game bird validation; a blaze orange hat, shooting glasses and vest must be worn by all participants, including adults. Each event location will provide these items. Registration is required. For more information, contact Cameron Sponseller at cameron.d.sponseller@state.or.us or 541-575-1167.
