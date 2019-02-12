The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Friday, Feb. 15
Valentine’s benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The benefit dinner supports GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes prime rib, baked potato, vegetable relish tray, a dinner roll and dessert for $17 per person or $30 per couple. Call 541-575-0170 for more information or to make reservations.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Android smartphone and tablet class
• 6 p.m., OSU Extension classroom, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
The class, instructed by Chris Gibson, will cover commonly asked questions and provide one-on-one help for Android devices. The cost is $5 per session. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or email mccrackd@oregonstate.edu.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Mule Deer Foundation banquet
• 5-10 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
The Blue Mountain Chapter will hold its 2019 banquet. A single dinner with an annual membership costs $70, a couple’s dinner with a membership costs $105 and a youth dinner for ages 14 and under costs $15. For more information, contact Oregon regional director Ken Hand at 541-281-2224 or okbs4u@msn.com.
Monday, Feb. 25
Hunter education class
• 6 p.m., Grant Union High School library
Classes will be held Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings for two weeks. The classes will be about 2 hours. There will be a field day shoot at 9 a.m. March 9 at the Prairie City law enforcement shooting range on Halls Hill between John Day and Prairie City. The $10 class fee per student may be waived in some cases. Walk-in registration will be held from 5:30-6 p.m. Feb. 25 before class. Registration can be done online at myodfw.com and at the local Fish and Wildlife office in John Day. For more information, call Bryan Nelson at 541-575-1808 or Deanna Maley at 541-575-1167.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Apple iOS smartphone and tablet class
• 6 p.m., OSU Extension classroom, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
The class, instructed by Chris Gibson, will cover commonly asked questions and provide one-on-one help for iPhones and iPads. The cost is $5 per session. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or email mccrackd@oregonstate.edu.
Saturday, March 2
Jr. Miss Rodeo Oregon coronation
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
Tickets to the coronation of 2019 Jr. Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel cost $12, which includes dinner. For more information or to buy tickets, call Nicole Israel at 541-620-2624. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
Thursday, March 7
Special Olympics basketball game
• 6 p.m., Prairie City High School Gym
This annual basketball game features the Special Olympics team versus local law enforcement. The cost is $3 for single admission and $10 for family admission. A bake sale and pie auction will be held during the event.
Saturday, March 30
Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale concert
• 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
The Juniper Arts Council will host the 40-singer chorale, performing “Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson and “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. The concert is free. A dessert reception will follow. For more information, call 541-932-4892.
