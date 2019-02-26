The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Saturday, March 2
Jr. Miss Rodeo Oregon coronation
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
Tickets to the coronation of 2019 Jr. Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel cost $12, which includes dinner. For more information or to buy tickets, call Nicole Israel at 541-620-2624. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
Monday, March 4
Retirement seminar
• 6-7:30 p.m., OSU Extension classroom, John Day
People ages 40 and up are encouraged to attend an informative session about retirement. Darcy Long-Curtis is the instructor, and the cost is $10 with scholarships available. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or email mccrackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesday, March 5
Spaghetti feed
• 5:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, John Day
A free spaghetti feed dinner will be held in celebration of the church’s 80th anniversary on Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. Donations are welcome and will be put toward the missions of the church. For more information, call 541-575-1459.
Wednesday, March 6
Luncheon and church service
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., John Day United Methodist Church
The Ministerial Association churches will observe Lent with a special luncheon and service held at various local churches. Everyone is invited. These special services are held on Wednesdays beginning with Ash Wednesday, March 6, and ending on Wednesday, April 10. A soup and bread lunch will be served from 11:30 am to 12:15 pm. The service follows from 12:15 pm to 12:45 pm.
Thursday, March 7
Special Olympics basketball game
• 6 p.m., Prairie City High School Gym
This annual basketball game features the Special Olympics team versus local law enforcement. The cost is $3 for single admission and $10 for family admission. A bake sale and pie auction will be held during the event.
Tuesday, March 12
Monument Soil & Water Conservation District meeting
• 12-3 p.m., Long Creek Community Hall
Members of the public are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bryan Vogt at the Monument Soil & Water Conservation District office at 541-934-2141
Wednesday, March 13
Spay-ghetti dinner and auctions
5-8 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
Hope 4 Paws: Grant County will host its by-donation fundraiser for its spay and neuter programs. Doors open at 5 p.m., and bidding on the silent auction items runs until 6:15 p.m. An oral auction of desserts and specialty items will follow. The spaghetti dinner is sponsored by the Squeeze In, and Spitfire Cocktails will provide drinks for adults 21 and up. There will be a rescue dog demonstration during the event, and silent and oral auction items will include golf at Silvies Valley Resort, jewelry by Hunting Heron Designs, a metal sculpture and many specialty gift baskets. For more information, call 541-575-0500.
Friday, March 22
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m., John Day Golf Course
There will be a benefit dinner to support GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Dinner is breakfast: biscuits and gravy, pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs. The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children under 7. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352.
Saturday, March 30
Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale concert
• 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
The Juniper Arts Council will host the 40-singer chorale, performing “Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson and “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. The concert is free. A dessert reception will follow. For more information, call 541-932-4892.
Saturday, April 6
Lake Creek Youth Camp gala
• 4 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The gala features a tri-tip dinner, auction and live music. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 per person, available at 861 W. Main St., John Day, or by calling 541-206-2421.
