Wednesday, Feb. 6
Grant County Little League sign-ups
• 6-8 p.m., Grant Union Junior-Senior High School library
Sign-ups will be held for softball and baseball players ages 7-14. A copy of the birth certificate and three proofs of residency are required (unless the player has played on an All-Star team). Online registration is available at eteamz.com/grantcountylittleleagueOR, and required documents can be delivered to Ace Hardware, attention Robbie Copenhaver. A late fee will be assessed for sign-ups after March 1. For more information, visit Grant County Little League on Facebook.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Road Advisory Board meeting
• 2 p.m., Grant County Road Department
The Grant County Road Advisory Board will hold a meeting at the road department. For more information, call 541-792-9002.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Daddy Daughter Dance
• 6-8:30 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge and upstairs ballroom
The theme is “Boots and Bling.” Fathers or father figures and daughters can choose a dinner and dance package for $50 and $5 for each additional daughter, or dance only for $30 with no charge for additional daughters. The dinner features hamburgers, hot dogs and a sundae bar. Included in either price is a 5-by-7-inch photo by Tanni Wenger Photography. Registration forms are available at schools and at the Parks and Recreation office at 845 1/2 NW Bridge St. in John Day. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 541-575-0110 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 15
Valentine’s benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The benefit dinner supports GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes prime rib, baked potato, vegetable relish tray, a dinner roll and dessert for $17 per person or $30 per couple. Call 541-575-0170 for more information or to make reservations.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Android smartphone and tablet class
• 6 p.m., OSU Extension classroom, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
The class, instructed by Chris Gibson, will cover commonly asked questions and provide one-on-one help for Android devices. The cost is $5 per session. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or email mccrackd@oregonstate.edu.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Mule Deer Foundation banquet
• 5-10 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
The Blue Mountain Chapter will hold its 2019 banquet. A single dinner with an annual membership costs $70, a couples dinner with a membership costs $105 and a youth dinner for ages 14 and under costs $15. For more information, contact Oregon regional director Ken Hand at 541-281-2224 or okbs4u@msn.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Apple iOS smartphone and tablet class
• 6 p.m., OSU Extension classroom, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
The class, instructed by Chris Gibson, will cover commonly asked questions and provide one-on-one help for iPhones and iPads. The cost is $5 per session. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or email mccrackd@oregonstate.edu.
Saturday, March 2
Jr. Miss Rodeo Oregon coronation
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
Tickets to the coronation of 2019 Jr. Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel cost $12, which includes dinner. For more information or to buy tickets, call Nicole Israel at 541-620-2624. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.
Saturday, March 30
Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale concert
• 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
The Juniper Arts Council will host the 40-singer chorale, performing “Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson and “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. The concert is free. A dessert reception will follow. For more information, call 541-932-4892.
