Thursday, Jan. 10
Quickbooks for Ag seminar
• 4-8 p.m., Extension Office classroom
Space is limited to 20 people. RSVP by Jan. 4. The price is $10 per person. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or stop by the office at 116 NW Bridge St. in John Day.
Friday, Jan. 11
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes chicken or beef enchiladas, Mexican rice, refried beans, chips and salsa with flan for dessert. The cost is $15 for singles, $25 for couples and $7 for kids 7 and under. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
Monday, Jan. 14
Google seminar
• 5 p.m., Extension Office classroom, back entrance
Spend the evening navigating Google. Learn how to set up a Google account, find commonly used templates and learn where to save and access documents. Cindy Dougharity-Spencer is the teacher, and the cost is $10 per person. Bring your own laptop or borrow one on site. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or email mccrackd@oregonstate.edu.
Friday, Jan. 18
YAP concert
• 7 p.m., John Day United Methodist Church
The Youth Arts Program concert, featuring music from 1918, has been rescheduled to Jan. 18. Admission is free. Donations are encouraged. For more information, contact Janine Goodwin at 541-820-4331 or grantcountyyap@gmail.com.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Jackpot clay pigeon shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kimberly Rock Products
A fundraiser for the Grant County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the cost is $3 per shot. A baked goods auction will be held along with a raffle of various items. Concessions and lunch will be available by donation. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 28-29
Community blood drive
• 1-6 p.m. Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY.”
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Community blood drive
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Prairie City School
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “PRAIRIECITY.”
