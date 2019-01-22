The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Food bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank
The food bank is back on its normal distribution schedule for the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Facebook seminar for business
• 6-8 p.m., OSU Extension Office classroom, back entrance
The class covers reaching customers, setting up sites, monitoring businesses and selling online for $15 per business. Bring a laptop to set up a business Facebook page. For more information, call 541-575-1911.
Grant County Democrats meeting
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Brandon Smith, a member of the Grant County Digital Network Coalition and John Day City Council, will speak about the coalition’s efforts to obtain financing, solve technical infrastructure problems and build support among residents. The presentation will explain Grant County’s second-highest in the state Digital Divide Index score and explore the financial challenges local geography and remote communities present to internet providers. Community members are invited to attend.
Monday, Jan. 28
Valentine craft project
• 6 p.m., OSU Extension Office classroom, back entrance
The class costs $35 per person and is limited to 18 participants. The cost covers snacks, supplies and instruction. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-575-1911.
Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 28-29
Community blood drive
• 1-6 p.m. Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY.”
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Mad Hatters luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., Grubsteak Mining Co. Bar & Grill
All ladies are welcome to attend. For more information, call Jean at 541-820-3303 or Norma at 541-620-4086.
Grant County Genealogical Society meeting
• 12 p.m., The Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill
For more information, call Sandra Sutton at 541-575-1431.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Community blood drive
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Prairie City School
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “PRAIRIECITY.”
‘LaVoy: Dead Man Talking’ documentary showing
• 6 p.m., Grantville Theater, 129 S. Washington St., Canyon City
The documentary is about Arizona rancher LaVoy Finicum, who participated in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns in 2016 and was killed by police en route to John Day. The showing is free, and dessert and coffee will be available afterward. The film will be presented by Finicum’s widow, Jeanette Finicum, and producer Mark Herr, who is the co-founder and president of Center for Self Governance. For more information, call 541-620-4974.
Friday, Feb. 1
Bingo night and dinner
• 5-8 p.m., Prairie City School cafeteria
The Prairie City Parent Teacher Committee will host a bingo night and dinner. Dinner is from 5-5:45 p.m., followed by bingo. Dinner costs $5 and will tentatively be soup, rolls and a drink. For more information, call 541-820-3314 or check the “Prairie Panthers” Facebook page.
Friday, Feb. 15
Valentine’s benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The benefit dinner supports GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes prime rib, baked potato, vegetable relish tray, a dinner roll and dessert for $17 per person or $30 per couple. Call 541-575-0170 for more information or to make reservations.
Saturday, March 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.