The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Community blood drive
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Prairie City School
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “PRAIRIECITY.”
‘LaVoy: Dead Man Talking’ documentary showing
• 6 p.m., Grantville Theater, 129 S. Washington St., Canyon City
The documentary is about Arizona rancher LaVoy Finicum, who participated in the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns in 2016 and was killed by police en route to John Day. The showing is free, and dessert and coffee will be available afterward. The film will be presented by Finicum’s widow, Jeanette Finicum, and producer Mark Herr, who is the co-founder and president of Center for Self Governance. For more information, call 541-620-4974.
Thursday, Jan. 31
‘Active Parenting’ class
• 5-8 p.m., Families First Parent Resource Center, 401 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Families First will host the first session of a five-week Active Parenting class, with future dates from 5-8 p.m. Feb. 7, Feb. 21, Feb. 28 and March 7. The class covers parenting techniques, with video and discussion for parents of children ages 5-12. Free dinner will be provided. Contact Families First for child care options. For more information or to register, contact Nancy or Katrina at 541-575-1006 or ffhvnan@gmail.com.
Friday, Feb. 1
Bingo night and dinner
• 5-8 p.m., Prairie City School cafeteria
The Prairie City Parent Teacher Committee will host a bingo night and dinner. Dinner is from 5-5:45 p.m., followed by bingo. Dinner costs $5 and will tentatively be soup, rolls and a drink. For more information, call 541-820-3314 or visit the “Prairie Panthers” Facebook page.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Grant County Little League sign-ups
• 6-8 p.m., Grant Union Junior-Senior High School library
Sign-ups will be held for softball and baseball players ages 7-14. A copy of the birth certificate and three proofs of residency are required (unless the player has played on an All-Star team). Online registration is available at eteamz.com/grantcountylittleleagueOR, and required documents can be delivered to Ace Hardware, attention Robbie Copenhaver. A late fee will be assessed for sign-ups after March 1. For more information, visit Grant County Little League on Facebook.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Daddy Daughter Dance
• 6-8:30 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge and upstairs ballroom
{div}The theme is “Boots and Bling.” Fathers or father figures and daughters can choose a dinner and dance package for $50 and $5 for each additional daughter, or dance only for $30 with no charge for additional daughters. The dinner features hamburgers, hot dogs and a sundae bar. Included in either price is a 5-by-7-inch photo by Tanni Wenger Photography. Registration forms are available at schools and at the Parks and Recreation office at 845 1/2 NW Bridge St. in John Day. For more information, call Parks and Rec at 541-575-0110 between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.{/div}
Friday, Feb. 15
Valentine’s benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The benefit dinner supports GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes prime rib, baked potato, vegetable relish tray, a dinner roll and dessert for $17 per person or $30 per couple. Call 541-575-0170 for more information or to make reservations.
