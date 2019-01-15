The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Friday, Jan. 18
Youth Arts Program concert
• 7 p.m., John Day United Methodist Church
The Youth Arts Program concert, featuring music from 1918, has been rescheduled to Jan. 18. Admission is free. Donations are encouraged. For more information, contact Janine Goodwin at 541-820-4331 or grantcountyyap@gmail.com.
Sunday, Jan. 20
Jackpot clay pigeon shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kimberly Rock Products
A fundraiser for the Grant County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the cost is $3 per shot. A baked goods auction will be held along with a raffle of various items. Concessions and lunch will be available by donation. For more information, call 541-934-2143.
Night ski during lunar eclipse
• 6 p.m., Starr Ridge Summit, 16 miles south of John Day on Highway 395
The Strawberry Mountain Nordic Club is hosting its first event during the super blood wolf moon. Bring a headlamp to night ski. A bonfire begins at 6 p.m., with skiing at 7 p.m. and the eclipse at 9:30 p.m. The club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at The Ugly Truth Bar & Grill in John Day. All ages are welcome. For more information, email strawberrymountainnordic@gmail.com or visit smnordic.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Financial planning seminar
• 6-7:30 p.m., OSU Extension Office classroom, back entrance
The class about budgeting, money management and retirement costs $10 per person. Scholarships are available. For more information, call 541-575-1911.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Food bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank
The food bank is back on its normal distribution schedule for the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Facebook seminar for business
• 6-8 p.m., OSU Extension Office classroom, back entrance
The class covers reaching customers, setting up sites, monitoring businesses and selling online for $15 per business. Bring a laptop to set up a business Facebook page. For more information, call 541-575-1911.
Grant County Democrats meeting
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Brandon Smith, a member of the Grant County Digital Network Coalition and John Day City Council, will speak about the coalition’s efforts to obtain financing, solve technical infrastructure problems and build support among residents. The presentation will explain Grant County’s second-highest in the state Digital Divide Index score and explore the financial challenges local geography and remote communities present to internet providers. Community members are invited to attend.
Monday, Jan. 28
Valentine craft project
• 6 p.m., OSU Extension Office classroom, back entrance
The class costs $35 per person and is limited to 18 participants. The cost covers snacks, supplies and instruction. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-575-1911.
Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 28-29
Community blood drive
• 1-6 p.m. Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY.”
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Community blood drive
• 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Prairie City School
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “PRAIRIECITY.”
Friday, Feb. 1
Bingo night and dinner
• 5-8 p.m., Prairie City School cafeteria
The Prairie City Parent Teacher Committee will host a bingo night and dinner. Dinner is from 5-5:45 p.m., followed by bingo. Dinner costs $5 and will tentatively be soup, rolls and a drink. For more information, call 541-820-3314 or check the “Prairie Panthers” Facebook page.
Saturday, March 2
Jr. Miss Rodeo Oregon coronation
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
Tickets to the coronation of 2019 Jr. Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel cost $12. For more information or to buy tickets, call Nicole Israel at 541-620-2624. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
