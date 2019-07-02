The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday-Friday, July 3-5
Vacation Bible school
• 9:30 a.m. to noon, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Long Creek
The theme is Bible heroes. For more information, call Heather Morris at 509-386-5474 or Vivian Morris at 541-421-3868.
Thursday, July 4
4th of July celebration
• 7 a.m., downtown Prairie City
The celebration features a variety of events. The Calvary Horse Camp breakfast is at the Teen Center from 7-10 a.m; parade line-up is at 9 a.m.; Green Thumb Garden Club strawberry shortcake is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next to city hall; parade judging is at 11:15 a.m.; the parade is at noon; Fay Burril Memorial horseshoe tournament is at 1 p.m. next to city hall; gold panning at DeWitt Museum is from 1-4 p.m.; FFA tri-tip barbecue is at 1 p.m. next to city hall. A corn hole competition will take place at Prairie City Park before the parade as well as a pickle cross cut saw competition following the parade. Fireworks begin at dusk at the Oxbow Ranch. Entry forms for the parade can be picked up at Prairie City Hall, Roan Coffee Co., Bar WB and the Grant County Chamber of Commerce office.
4th of July Fun Festival
• 7 a.m., Monument City Park
The pancake breakfast in the park is from 7-11 a.m.; the 4H color run is at 7:30 a.m.; horseshoes begins at 9 a.m.; vendor booths open at 9:30 a.m.; the parade starts at 10 a.m.; family games and face painting booths open at 11 a.m.; the Pledge of Allegiance is at 12 p.m.; corn hole contest is at 1 p.m.; apple bobbing contest is at 2 p.m.; duck race drops at the bridge and family games re-open at 3 p.m.; dessert and live auction is at 5 p.m. followed by a potluck in the park with table services and drinks provided at 6 p.m.; talent show is at 7 p.m.; and the night ends with fireworks over the river at 10 p.m. To register for the color run, contact Sahara at 541-934-2532; to participate in the talent show, call 541-934-2032. For more information regarding overall events, call Lonnie at 541-934-2696, Kacy at 541-934-2032 or Monica at 541-934-2061.
4th of July Summer Days and Country Ways celebration
• 7 a.m., Downtown Dayville
There are lots of events this year. Breakfast at the community church will take place from 7-9 a.m.; classic car show registration at city hall is at 9 a.m.; parade line-up and judging begins at 9:15 a.m. east of town; the parade starts at 10 a.m. on Franklin Avenue with three divisions: motorized, non-motorized and kids; Jakeburgers will be available immediately following the parade in front of city hall as well as a car show at city park; the baked goods auction starts at 11:15 a.m. at the city park; the Jackpot Horseshoe Tournament at city park starts at 11:30 a.m.; the car show winners will be announced following the baked good auction at approximately noon and will also be followed by the duck race at city park at 12:15 p.m.; around 12:30 p.m., the winners of the duck race and star contest will be announced. All events are subject to change. Check the Dayville post office bulletin board for schedule updates or contact city hall at 541-987-2188 or dville@ortelco.net.
Founders Day Fourth of July celebration
• Noon, Long Creek Community Hall
The annual event features a barbecue celebrating the town's founders and families. The event is sponsored by the Long Creek Historical Society. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided and those attending may bring a dish to share.
Friday, July 5
First Friday
• 6-9 p.m., Downtown John Day
This month's theme is dessert crawl. Participating businesses will be serving desserts to voted upon; some business may charge a small fee. For more information, visit the Downtown John Day First Fridays Facebook page.
Saturday, July 6
‘Famine, Fire and Two Men Made Kam Wah Chung’
• 8:15 p.m., Clyde Holliday State Park amphitheater, Mt. Vernon
Weather permitting, this slide presentation will be presented at the state park just east of Mt. Vernon. For more information, call 541-575-2800.
Tuesday, July 9
ODFW big game regulations meeting
• 5:30-7 p.m., Grant County Extension Service Office
Discussion will highlight a multi-year effort to improve and simplify big game hunting regulations including proposed changes to 2020 regulations. Feedback on proposals is welcomed and encouraged. For more information, contact Michelle Dennehy at Michelle.N.Denney@state.or.us or 503-947-6022 or 503-931-2748.
Thursday, July 11
'Archaeology of the Despised: Blacks, Jews and Chinese'
• 6-8 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Dr. Adrian Praetzellis, Sonoma State University, will lead a lecture. For more information, call the Grant County Chamber of Commerce at 541-575-0547.
Friday-Saturday, July 12-13
Art show and sale
• 5-9 p.m. July 12
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 13
• Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
Paintings, drawings, ceramics, sculptures, textiles, photography and more will be on display. Several author's tables with books will be available to view as well. This event is a fundraiser for Prairie City Sky Center for the Arts. Art entries will be accepted from 5-7 p.m. July 11 and from 9 a.m. to noon July 12. An easel is requested, if possible. For more information or to reserve a table, call 541-620-3788 or email prairieskycenter@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 13
Public archaeology day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site, John Day
The event features live excavations, site tours, artifact displays and hands-on activities from local museums, project partners and local tribes. For more information, call 541-575-2800.
‘Famine, Fire and Two Men Made Kam Wah Chung’
• 8:15 p.m., Clyde Holliday State Park amphitheater, Mt. Vernon
Weather permitting, this slide presentation will be presented at the state park just east of Mt. Vernon. For more information, call 541-575-2800.
Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14
Carl Schnabele Memorial Team Roping
• 9 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The top 10 headers and heelers from each roping will earn a shootout spot. For more information, call JW Rose at 541-589-0610 or Kelli Rose at 541-589-5841.
