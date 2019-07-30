The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Friday, Aug. 2
First Friday
• 6-9 p.m., downtown John Day
This month’s theme is “Art Walk.” Art will be displayed in participating businesses. Food and beverages will be available as well as a chance to meet the artists. For more information, visit the Downtown John Day First Fridays Facebook page.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4
Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo
• 8 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
Entries begin at 8 a.m., followed by the youth rodeo at 9 a.m. Event will feature barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, dummy roping, keyhole race, flag race and figure 8. Memberships are $30 per person or $45 per family and are required to participate. Entry fees are $2 per event or $10 per day. The event is open to all children up to the age of 18. For more information, contact Emma Winkelman at 541-620-1199, Tiffnie Schmadeka at 541-620-2881 or Nicole Israel at 541-620-2624.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Tai chi in the park
• 6:30-7:30 p.m., John Day City Park
Short tai chi form for relaxation and balance is suitable for beginners and those with previous tai chi experience. The class meets Wednesday evenings in August. For more information, call Kyle Cline at 541-575-1011 or visit simplytao.com.
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10
NPRA Rodeo
• 7-9:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds outdoor arena
Admission is $10, $5 for ages 6-12, $2 for seniors 65 and older and children age 6 and under get in free. The NPRA Rodeo Queens Dance will follow after Saturday’s performance. For more information, call the fair office at 541-575-1900.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Grant County Fair Junior Rodeo
• 9:30 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds outdoor arena
Youth rodeo contestants, ages 16 and under, from across the Pacific Northwest will compete in calf riding, steer riding, woolly bullies, dummy roping, breakaway roping, chute dogging, pole bending, barrel racing and goat tying events. Contestants must have preregistered online by Aug. 8 at https://bit.ly/2ya3xDl. Detailed event information is online as well. Stickhorse racers need not preregister. Free spectator admittance.
Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 14-17
110th Grant County Fair
• 9 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
Grand marshals are Dean and Joyce Nodine. The event includes 4-H and FFA static and livestock shows, open class exhibits, food vendors, commercial vendors, a carnival and entertainment. The ranch breakfast is from 7-9 a.m. Friday. Parmalee will perform at 7 p.m. Friday. The Grant County Fair parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday. The 4-H/FFA livestock auction takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday. Freestyle bullfighting takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free Wednesday. Other days cost $5, or $2 for seniors and children 6-12. Children 5 and younger get in free. For more information, contact Fair Manager Mindy Winegar at 541-575-1900 or winegarm@grantcounty-or.gov.
Saturday, Aug. 17
‘EXPLORE: Fly Fishing’ class
• 10-11:30 a.m., Seventh Street Complex, John Day
The North Fork John Day Watershed Council is sponsoring an introductory lesson to fly fishing. The basics, including an introduction to fly casting with a fly rod and techniques and flies used to catch different species, will be taught. At the end of the lesson, the class will compete in a casting competition for a chance to win hand-tied flies. Adults cost $12, and ages 10-17 are free. To purchase tickets, visit https://bmlt.org/events/fly-fishing-john-day-2019-yn299. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754.
