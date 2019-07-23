The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, July 24
Grant County Food Bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Grant County Food Bank
This month, the food bank has 25 boxes of apples available. For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Thursday, July 25
Home Run Derby
• 4 p.m., 7th Street Sports Complex, Mosier Field
$10 entry fee for 3 minut es to hit as many HR as possible. Up to five warm up pitches, bring your own pitcher. Freshman and below, payouts will go to each grade level. Girls and boys welcome. For more information, call Tony Van Cleave at 541-620-2633.
‘May 1887, What Happened?’
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Dr. Chuimei Ho and Dr. Bennet Bronson will lecture about the events that occurred in May 1887 in Lewiston, Idaho. Registration is not required. For more information, call Genevieve Perdue at 541-620-5754 or email her at genevieve@bmlt.org.
Saturday, July 27
Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation 18-hole golf scramble
8 a.m., John Day Golf Club
Check-in begins at 8 a.m., tee-off is at 9 a.m. A barbecue and awards will follow. Entry forms can be found at the golf course and the downstairs hospital lobby. Teams of four cost $300 per team or $75 per person, and the price includes dinner. Dinner will be available for those who don’t wish to participate in the scramble for $25. For more information or for an entry form, call 541-575-1311, ext. 2213.
Healing Flow yoga
• 9-10:30 a.m., Canyon Mountain Center
This free class is open to the community and will be held on the last Saturday of each month. It is accessible to all levels of physical conditioning and experience, and ideal for beginners, athletes, seniors and both pre and post-natal students. For more information including schedules and class descriptions, visit ashleystevickyoga.com, call 406-431-2802 or email ashley.stevick@gmail.com.
National Day of the Cowboy community concert
• 6:30 p.m., Prairie City football field
Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with award winning singer-songwriters Brenn Hill and Joni Harms as well as cowboy poet Andy Nelson. Donations are welcome. Bring chairs and blankets. All proceeds go to the International Western Music Association Columbia Chapter youth poetry and music program.
Whiskey Gulch Gang Demolition Derby
• 7-9 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Outdoor Arena
The grand prize is $2,000. Entry is $50 for the driver and one pit crew member. Each additional pit crew member costs $30 each. For rules or more information, call 541-575-0329 or email whiskeygulchgang@gmail.com.
Saturday-Sunday, July 27-28
Prairie City Fiber Fest
Workshops, vendors and more than 50 shades of fiber will be on site for this new event. For more information or vendor forms, visit prairiecityfiberfest.com.
Tuesday, July 30
Mad Hatters Luncheon
• Noon, home of Nancy Chase, mile post 9 on Hwy 395 S., Canyon City
The Grant County Mad Hatters will be hosted by Joyce Nodine and Nancy Chase. It will be a potluck, it is requested that a side dish or salad is brought. Dessert and beverages will be provided. Wear your cowgirl hat. For more information, call Joyce at 541-575-1918 or Nancy at 541-575-0243.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4
Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo
• 8 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
Entries begin at 8 a.m. followed by the youth rodeo at 9 a.m. Event will feature barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, dummy roping, keyhole race, flag race and figure 8. Memberships are $30 per person or $45 per family and are required to participate. Entry fees are $2 per event or $10 per day. The event is open to all children up to the age of 18. For more information, contact Emma Winkelman at 541-620-1199, Tiffnie Schmadeka at 541-620-2881 or Nicole Israel at 541-620-2624.
Friday-Saturday, Aug. 9-10
NPRA Rodeo
• 7-9:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds – Outdoor Arena
$10 admittance fee for 13 and older, $5 for ages 6-12, $2 for seniors 65 and older and children age 6 and under get in free. The NPRA Rodeo Queens Dance will follow after Saturdays performance. For more information, call the Fair Office at 541-575-1900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.