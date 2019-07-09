The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, July 11
‘Archaeology of the Despised: Blacks, Jews and Chinese’
• 6-8 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Dr. Adrian Praetzellis, Sonoma State University, will lecture. For more information, call the Grant County Chamber of Commerce at 541-575-0547.
Friday, July 12
Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps
• 7 p.m., intersection of highways 395 and 26, John Day
People are invited to join in a time of silence in protest of the conditions faced by refugees, in conjunction with thousands of other Americans across the country. For more information, contact Susan Church, 541-921-7386.
Friday-Saturday, July 12-13
Art show and sale
• 5-9 p.m. July 12
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 13
• Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
Paintings, drawings, ceramics, sculptures, textiles, photography and more will be on display. Several authors’ tables with books will be available to view as well. This event is a fundraiser for Prairie City Sky Center for the Arts. Art entries will be accepted from 5-7 p.m. July 11 and from 9 a.m. to noon July 12. Artists are asked to bring their own easels, if possible. For more information or to reserve a table, call 541-620-3788 or email prairieskycenter@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 13
Public archaeology day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site, John Day
The event features live excavations, site tours, artifact displays and hands-on activities from local museums, project partners and local tribes. For more information, call 541-575-2800.
‘Famine, Fire and Two Men Made Kam Wah Chung’
• 8:15 p.m., Clyde Holliday State Park amphitheater, Mt. Vernon
Weather permitting, this slide presentation will be presented at the state park just east of Mt. Vernon. For more information, call 541-575-2800.
Saturday-Sunday, July 13-14
Carl Schnabele Memorial Team Roping
• 9 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The top 10 headers and heelers from each roping will earn a shootout spot. For more information, call JW Rose at 541-589-0610 or Kelli Rose at 541-589-5841.
Sunday, July 21
Ritter, Range and Three Mile schools reunion
• Noon, Ritter Hot Springs
All students and families of the three schools are invited to a reunion. A potluck will take place at noon. Coffee, lemonade, paper plates and silverware will be furnished. For more information, call Vivian Morris at 541-421-3868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.