Wednesday, June 5
Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council semi-annual meeting
• 11 a.m., Prairie City Senior Center
New members of the council appointed by the Grant County Court will be introduced. Bylaws will be reviewed and approved. Officers will be elected. Council members may propose new business items. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Frances Preston, 541-820-4463.
Fused glass class
• 6 p.m., Grant Union art room
Participants will learn basic glass fusing techniques and will make four to six items each. Materials and equipment are included, and the cost is $45. Class size is limited, so preregistration is required. For more information or to register, contact JJ Collier at 541-575-1799, ext. 36, or call 541-980-4258.
Friday, June 7
First Friday poker walk
• 6-9 p.m., downtown John Day
Prizes will be given for the best and worst hands. Special deals and refreshments will be available at participating businesses. For more information, visit the Downtown John Day First Friday Facebook page.
Friday-Saturday, June 7-8
‘62 Days Celebration
• 4 p.m. Friday
• 7 a.m. Saturday
• Canyon City
The annual celebration of the discovery of gold features a variety of events. On June 7, vendors will set up throughout the day; Sels Brewery opens at 4 p.m. or earlier; Copper Ridge performs music at 9 p.m. On June 8, breakfast starts at 7 a.m. at Mabel’s Cafe; the Gold Rush Run and Walk starts at 7 a.m.; the parade begins at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Humbolt School parking lot; other events start after the parade, including children’s activities, bed races and an ice cream social; a simulated gun fight and hanging takes place at 2 p.m. in front of Sels; and Copper Ridge performs at 9 p.m. The Grant County Historical Museum will offer tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with an Oliver Milk Wagon presentation at 10:30 a.m., American fiddle tunes at 2:30 p.m., a Cy Bingham enactment at 3 p.m. and an Annie Luce enactment at 3:15 p.m.; for tour reservations, call 541-575-0362 or stop by the museum. The People Mover will provide transportation every half hour in the paved area by the park. For more information, call 541-575-0329 or email whiskeygulchgang@gmail.com. For more information on the parade, call Melissa Galbreath at 541-620-0898.
Frontier Writers’ Rendezvous
• 4-7:30 p.m. Friday
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
• Canyon City Community Hall
Workshops will be offered on writing, publishing and more with readings by 12 authors, a book fair and publisher’s representatives both days. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Dave Driscoll at 248-719-2122 or driscolldg@gmail.com or visit oregonguidespublishing.com/fwc.
Saturday, June 8
Gold Rush 5K Run/Walk
• 8 a.m., Sel’s Brewery, Canyon City
Sponsored by the Strawberry Striders and Whiskey Gulch Gang, in conjunction with the ‘62 Days Celebration, the race is 5,000 meters (3.1-miles), starting and finishing at Sels Brewery. Entry forms will be available at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce and online at gcoregonlive.com. To preregister, mail in or drop off the early $18 registration fee with checks made to Strawberry Striders. Race-day registration is $20 from 7-7:45 a.m. For more information, call 541-575-0547 or 1-800-769-5664.
Homebuying workshop
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Umpqua Bank
Umpqua Bank is sponsoring a workshop presented by Debbie MacBaker, housing resource manager of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, with an additional session from 3-3:30 p.m. about individual development accounts and down-payment assistance. RSVP by June 6. For more information or to RSVP, call Susy McBride at 541-963-3186 or email susy@ccno.org.
Saturday-Sunday, June 8-9
Magone Lake trail work weekend
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Magone Lake
A community build will take place for new mountain bike trails. Tools will be provided. Bring lunches, snacks, water, gloves, long pants, long-sleeved shirts and weather-suitable items. Children must be supervised. Free camping is offered at the Magone Lake group site on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information or to sign up, visit bmlt.org/events.
Wednesday, June 12
Grant County Art Association meeting
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene annex
Painting, drawing and sketching will be followed by the regular meeting that begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts approximately 30-40 minutes. For more information, call Eloise at 541-987-2138 or Mary at 341-575-0911.
Bark planning area pre-scoping meeting
• 4-6 p.m., John Day Forest Service office, Juniper Hall
Malheur National Forest officials are seeking feedback on developing a proposed action for landscape restoration on the 84,000-acre Bark planning area, 13 miles southwest of John Day. The team will be available to share information and answer questions about the proposed project. An information packet will be available by June 12 at fs.usda.gov/projects/malheur/landmanagement/projects. For more information, contact Bethany Parker at bethany.parker@usda.gov or 541-575-3187.
Friday-Saturday, June 14-15
Colored pencil class
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., OSU classroom in the Madden Building
For ages 16 and up, the cost is $20 for both days, focusing on portraits of people or animals. Call Eloise Boren for more information and the supply list at 541-987-2138 or email eloiseboren@icloud.com.
Saturday, June 15
John Day Farmers Market
• 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Downtown John Day
The Farmers Market is back for the season featuring produce, baked goods, crafts, kids activities, entertainment and information booths. For more information, contact the new market manager, Stephanie LeQuieu, at 541-965-1598 or email her at manager.jdfm@gmail.com.
Spring genealogy seminar
• 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Day Fire Hall meeting room
Pam Vestal, a professional genealogist from West Linn, will speak about writing ancestral stories families will want to read, tracking down Eastern European ancestors, absent ancestors and hidden clues and challenging old documents. Early registration is $35 and ends June 10. Registration at the door is $40. For more information, contact Jeanne Day at 541-575-4718 or email gcgsociety94@yahoo.com.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace bunk bed build
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown John Day
The nonprofit builds beds for local children in need. For more information, contact Susie Brown, susie.brown@shpbeds.org or 208-731-8132.
Family Fun Day
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., John Day City Park
The 12th annual event features a variety of activities. The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free of charge. Arts, crafts and activity booths will be on site. Old bicycle helmets can be exchanged, or new helmets can be purchased for $6. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available. The event features a water slide, ninja warrior wipeout race, Spider-Man bounce house and GAGA ball for $5, but free passes may be available by calling 541-575-1006.
Saturday-Sunday, June 15-16
Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo
• 9 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The youth rodeo series features barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, keyhole race and other events. The event requires membership and entry fees. Additional dates are planned July 13-14 and Aug. 3-4. For more information, contact Emma Winkleman at 541-620-1199; Tiffnie Schmadeka at 541-620-2881; or Nicole Israel at 541-620-2624.
Monday, June 17
Oregon Friendly Driver Program
6-7:30 p.m., Grantville Theater in Canyon City
A free 60-minute interactive class will educate drivers on the best and safest ways to use the road. The program includes learning how to utilize the roadway in the safest way; what is legal and illegal for people driving, people riding bicycles and people walking; common crashes and how to avoid them; and why people riding bikes leave the bike lane and how drivers can respond. Upon completion, participants will receive a window cling and certificate. Food and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, contact Tammy Bremner at 541-575-0547 or Debi Hueckman at 208-921-5378.
Friday, June 21
Grant County Family Health Fair
• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The 25th informational health fair features resource booths from all over Eastern Oregon. New this year is a kids corner from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with child-friendly activities such as coloring books, rock painting and a puppet show. There will be “Stop the bleed” presentations intermittently from 7:30-11:30 a.m. as well as a tai chi presentation at 8 a.m. Fasting blood draws are $17, and information is available at the pre-registration locations. HgbA1C tests will be $10 and should be paid directly to GCHD during the health fair. Iron level tests are free. Pre-registration will be on the following dates: June 4, Monument Senior Center; June 12, Prairie City Senior Center; June 13, John Day Senior Center; June 18, Chester’s Thriftway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and June 19, Blue Mountain Hospital foyer, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Book It 5K Fun Run
• 8 a.m., 125 NW Canton St., John Day
All proceeds will benefit the capital campaign for a new library, and the cost is $30 per person. Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the run starts at 9 a.m. Pre-register by June 10 to guarantee a T-shirt at gclibraryfoundation.org/event-registration. For more information, visit gclibraryfoundation.org.
Friday, June 28
Outdoor classical music concert
• 6:30-8 p.m., John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Cant Ranch
“Classical Music in the Wild” is an outdoor concert series in stunning landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, primarily played on a 9-foot Steinway piano. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones to the concertgoers, who have the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Parking is available at both the Cant Ranch and the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center, which will also remain open until the start of the concert. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit inalandscape.org.
