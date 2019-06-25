The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Friday, June 28
Outdoor classical music concert
• 6:30-8 p.m., Cant Ranch, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument
“Classical Music in the Wild” is an outdoor concert series in stunning landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, primarily played on a 9-foot Steinway piano. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones to the concertgoers, who have the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Parking is available at both the Cant Ranch and the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center, which will also remain open until the start of the concert. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit inalandscape. org.
Thursday-Sunday, June 27-30
41st annual Chief Joseph Rally
• Grant County Fairgrounds
Gate registration opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday. A cowboy lunch ride will be on Friday, benefiting the Grant County Stockgrowers Association. A Team Oregon cornering skills class will be offered Friday and Saturday. Team Oregon U-turn clinics will be held on Saturday afternoon. For more information, call Alice LeBarron at 541-647-7194, email her at bmwro.pres@gmail.com or visit bmwro.org.
Monday-Friday, July 1-5
Vacation Bible school
• 9:30 a.m. to noon, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Long Creek
The theme is Bible heroes. For more information, call Heather Morris at 509-386-5474 or Vivian Morris at 541-421-3868.
Thursday, July 4
4th of July celebration
• 7 a.m., downtown Prairie City
The celebration features a variety of events. The Calvary Horse Camp breakfast is at the Teen Center from 7-10 a.m; parade line-up is at 9 a.m.; Green Thumb Garden Club strawberry shortcake is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next to city hall; parade judging is at 11:15 a.m.; the parade is at noon; Fay Burril Memorial horseshoe tournament is at 1 p.m. next to city hall; gold panning at DeWitt Museum is from 1-4 p.m.; FFA tri-tip barbecue is at 1 p.m. next to city hall. A corn hole competition will take place at Prairie City Park before the parade as well as a pickle cross cut saw competition following the parade. Fireworks begin at dusk at the Oxbow Ranch. Entry forms for the parade can be picked up at Prairie City Hall, Roan Coffee Co., Bar WB and the Grant County Chamber of Commerce office.
