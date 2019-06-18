The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, June 20
Grant County Chamber of Commerce luncheon
• Noon, Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
Following a board meeting at the chamber office at 10:30 a.m., there will be a luncheon at the Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill with guest speakers Kim Randleas and Nick Green, who will present the results of the John Day 2019 Regional Economic Diversification Summit and ideas to make downtown John Day more attractive.
Thursday-Saturday, June 20-22
Ty Evans mulemanship clinic
• 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, John Day
The clinic features Foundation Mulemanship from 8-11 a.m., Mulemanship 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Mulemanship 2 from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $350 per class. Spectators can attend for $25 per day. The fee does not include camping, stalls or meals. Dry camping and stalls will be available. For more information, call Sherri Giffin at 541-792-0771 or Deb Bennett at 541-620-4681.
Friday, June 21
Grant County Family Health Fair
• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The 25th informational health fair features resource booths from all over Eastern Oregon. New this year is a kids corner from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with child-friendly activities such as coloring books, rock painting and a puppet show. There will be “Stop the bleed” presentations intermittently from 7:30-11:30 a.m. as well as a tai chi presentation at 8 a.m. Fasting blood draws are $17, and information is available at the preregistration locations. HgbA1C tests will be $10 and should be paid directly to GCHD during the health fair. Iron level tests are free. Preregistration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 in the Blue Mountain Hospital foyer.
Friday-Saturday, June 21-22
Genealogical society yard sale
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Keerins Hall, Grant County Fairgrounds
For more information, call 541-575-1014 or email the Grant County Genealogical Society at gcgsociety94@yahoo.com.
Cowboy poetry reading
• 6 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
Kathy Moss will read from her latest release “The Truth.” Proceeds benefit the International Western Music Association Youth Program. Children are welcome to attend until 8 p.m. A steak and grilled shrimp dinner will be available for $15 per person. RSVP for dinner by calling 541-575-1824.
Saturday, June 22
Book It 5K Fun Run
• 8 a.m., 125 NW Canton St., John Day
All proceeds will benefit the capital campaign for a new library, and the cost is $30 per person. Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the run starts at 9 a.m. For more information, visit gclibraryfoundation.org.
‘Famine, Fire and Two Men Made Kam Wah Chung’
• 8:15 p.m., Clyde Holliday State Park amphitheater, Mt. Vernon
Weather-permitting, this slide presentation will be presented at the state park just east of Mt. Vernon. For more information, call 541-575-2800.
Tuesday, June 25
Mad Hatters luncheon
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1188 Brewing Company, John Day
All are welcome. For more information, call Jean Kline at 541-820-3303 or Gwynne at 916-212-2978.
Friday, June 28
Outdoor classical music concert
• 6:30-8 p.m., Cant Ranch, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument
“Classical Music in the Wild” is an outdoor concert series in stunning landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, primarily played on a 9-foot Steinway piano. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones to the concertgoers, who have the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Parking is available at both the Cant Ranch and the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center, which will also remain open until the start of the concert. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit inalandscape. org.
Thursday-Sunday, June 27-30
41st annual Chief Joseph Rally
• Grant County Fairgrounds
Gate registration opens at 1 p.m. on Thursday. A cowboy lunch ride will be on Friday, benefiting the Grant County Stockgrowers Association. A Team Oregon cornering skills class will be offered Friday and Saturday. Team Oregon U-turn clinics will be held on Saturday afternoon. For more information, call Alice LeBarron at 541-647-7194, email her at bmwro.pres@gmail.com or visit bmwro.org.
Monday-Friday, July 1-5
Vacation Bible school
• 9:30 a.m. to noon, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Long Creek
The theme is Bible heroes. For more information, call Heather Morris at 509-386-5474 or Vivian Morris at 541-421-3868.
