The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, June 12
Grant County Art Association meeting
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene annex
Painting, drawing and sketching will be followed by the regular meeting that begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts approximately 30-40 minutes. For more information, call Eloise at 541-987-2138 or Mary at 541-575-0911.
Bark planning area pre-scoping meeting
• 4-6 p.m., John Day Forest Service office, Juniper Hall
Malheur National Forest officials are seeking feedback on developing a proposed action for landscape restoration on the 84,000-acre Bark planning area, 13 miles southwest of John Day. The team will be available to share information and answer questions about the proposed project. An information packet will be available by June 12 at fs.usda.gov/projects/malheur/landmanagement/projects. For more information, contact Bethany Parker at bethany.parker@usda.gov or 541-575-3187.
Friday, June 14
Ranch and Rodeo Museum open house
• 10 a.m. to noon, Grant County Ranch and Rodeo Museum, John Day
Admission is free during the open house. Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon Rowdy Israel will attend with Oregon GRITTY Rodeo Ambassador Tatyn Harper and youth rodeo contestants from the local Cinnabar Mountain Playdays series.
American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77 meeting
• 2 p.m., Grant County Chamber of Commerce
Members are urged to attend to discuss important matters. For more information, call Ruth Harris at 541-575- 0076.
Friday-Saturday, June 14-15
Colored pencil class
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., OSU classroom in the Madden Building
For ages 16 and up, the cost is $20 for both days, focusing on portraits of people or animals. Call Eloise Boren for more information and the supply list at 541-987-2138 or email eloiseboren@icloud.com.
Rummage sale
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Senior Center
Donations will be taken until the day of the sale. Sunday will be $5 bag sale. Refreshments will be available, and lunch will be available by donation. All profits benefit the general fund for operating costs of the senior center. For more information, call Judy Harris at 541-934- 2244.
Saturday, June 15
Skull 120/60/30 Gravel Grinder Bike Races
• 6 a.m., Burns
This 30- to 120-mile extreme endurance gravel bike race requires a tire width of at least 38c, though 42c is recommended. The races begin and end at Central Hotel. The nonprofit race benefits Harney County Chamber of Commerce. Shorter races leave at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Arrive 30 minutes early for registration. For more information, visit adventureharney.com or call 541-573-2636.
John Day Farmers Market
• 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., downtown John Day
The farmers market is back for the season featuring produce, baked goods, crafts, kids activities, entertainment and information booths. For more information, contact manager Stephanie LeQuieu at 541-965-1598 or manager.jdfm gmail.com.
Spring genealogy seminar
• 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Day Fire Hall meeting room
Pam Vestal, a professional genealogist from West Linn, will speak about writing ancestral stories families will want to read, tracking down Eastern European ancestors, absent ancestors and hidden clues and challenging old documents. Registration at the door is $40. For more information, contact Jeanne Day at 541-575-4718 or email gcgsociety94 yahoo.com.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace bunk bed build
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown John Day
The nonprofit builds beds for local children in need. For more information, contact Susie Brown, susie.brown@shpbeds.org or 208-731-8132.
Family Fun Day
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., John Day City Park
The 12th annual event features a variety of activities. The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free of charge. Arts, crafts and activity booths will be on site. Old bicycle helmets can be exchanged, or new helmets can be purchased for $6. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available. The event features a water slide, ninja warrior wipeout race, Spider-Man bounce house and GAGA ball for $5, but free passes may be available by calling 541-575-1006.
Saturday-Sunday, June 15-16
Cinnabar Mountain Playdays youth rodeo
• 9 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The youth rodeo series features barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, keyhole race and other events. The series requires membership and entry fees. Additional dates are planned July 13-14 and Aug. 3-4. For more information, contact Emma Winkleman at 541-620-1199; Tiffnie Schmadeka at 541-620-2881; or Nicole Israel at 541-620-2624.
Monday, June 17
Oregon Friendly Driver Program
6-7:30 p.m., Grantville Theater, Canyon City
A free 60-minute interactive class will educate drivers on the best and safest ways to use the road. The program includes learning how to utilize the roadway in the safest way; what is legal and illegal for people driving, people riding bicycles and people walking; common crashes and how to avoid them; and why people riding bikes leave the bike lane and how drivers can respond. Upon completion, participants will receive a window cling and certificate. Food and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, contact Tammy Bremner at 541-575-0547 or Debi Hueckman at 208-921-5378.
Friday, June 21
Grant County Family Health Fair
• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The 25th informational health fair features resource booths from all over Eastern Oregon. New this year is a kids corner from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with child-friendly activities such as coloring books, rock painting and a puppet show. There will be “Stop the bleed” presentations intermittently from 7:30-11:30 a.m. as well as a tai chi presentation at 8 a.m. Fasting blood draws are $17, and information is available at the pre-registration locations. HgbA1C tests will be $10 and should be paid directly to GCHD during the health fair. Iron level tests are free. Pre-registration will be on the following dates: June 12, Prairie City Senior Center; June 13, John Day Senior Center; June 18, Chester’s Thriftway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and June 19, Blue Mountain Hospital foyer, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Book It 5K Fun Run
• 8 a.m., 125 NW Canton St., John Day
All proceeds will benefit the capital campaign for a new library, and the cost is $30 per person. Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the run starts at 9 a.m. For more information, visit gclibraryfoundation.org.
Friday, June 28
Outdoor classical music concert
• 6:30-8 p.m., John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Cant Ranch
“Classical Music in the Wild” is an outdoor concert series in stunning landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, primarily played on a 9-foot Steinway piano. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones to the concertgoers, who have the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Parking is available at both the Cant Ranch and the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center, which will also remain open until the start of the concert. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit inalandscape. org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.