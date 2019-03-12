The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, March 13
Luncheon and church service
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, John Day
The Ministerial Association churches will observe Lent with a special luncheon and service held at various local churches. Everyone is invited. These special services are held on Wednesdays ending on Wednesday, April 10. A soup and bread lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 pm. The service follows from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Spay-ghetti dinner and auctions
5-8 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
Hope 4 Paws: Grant County will host its by-donation fundraiser for its spay and neuter programs. Doors open at 5 p.m., and bidding on the silent auction items runs until 6:15 p.m. An oral auction of desserts and specialty items will follow. The spaghetti dinner is sponsored by the Squeeze In, and Spitfire Cocktails will provide drinks for adults 21 and up. There will be a rescue dog demonstration during the event, and silent and oral auction items will include golf at The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, jewelry by Hunting Heron Designs, a metal sculpture and many specialty gift baskets. For more information, call 541-575-0500.
Friday, March 15
American Legion 100th anniversary
• 6 p.m., John Day Senior Center
A ham dinner will be held by donation. For more information, call Art Pereira at 541-575-1841.
Saturday, March 16
Pie auction and cake walk
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grant County Library
Bidding starts at noon. Kids are encouraged to attend and participate in the cake walk. Food will be available from $2-3: hot dog, hot dog with chili or chili and cornbread with honey butter. For more information, call 541-575-1992.
Sunday, March 17
Clay pigeon jackpot shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., mile marker 9 on Highway 402, Kimberly
With proceeds benefiting Silent Wave Horse Rescue, the cost is $3 per shoot with men’s, women’s and kids’ competitions. A dessert auction takes place at 1 p.m. Irish-themed food and drink will be available by donation. Call 541-934-2143 for details.
Monday, March 18
Americanism essay congratulatory dinner
• 6:30 p.m., Alec Gay Hall, John Day
A potluck dinner will be held to honor local Americanism essay winners, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit. Family and friends of the winners are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Sherry Feiger at 541-575-0766.
Friday, March 22
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m., John Day Golf Course
There will be a benefit dinner to support GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Dinner is breakfast: biscuits and gravy, pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs. The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children under 7. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352.
Monday-Friday, March 25-29
Kids Passport to Fun
• Grant County
The second annual museum event for children features a variety of history, science and arts events throughout the week at different locations. “Passports” are available at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce in John Day for $5, or $12 per family. Children 5 and under can participate for free. The Canyon City Community Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 with many sponsored activities, and passports are required for entry (ages 6-12). For more information, leave a message at the Grant County Historical Museum, 541-575-0362, after March 15.
Wednesday, March 27
Food bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank
The food bank is back on its normal distribution schedule for the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Saturday, March 30
Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale concert
• 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
The Juniper Arts Council will host the 40-singer chorale, performing “Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson and “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. The concert is free. A dessert reception will follow. For more information, call 541-932-4892.
Saturday, April 6
Lake Creek Youth Camp gala
• 4 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The gala features a tri-tip dinner, auction and live music. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 per person, available at 861 W. Main St., John Day, or by calling 541-206-2421.
