Wednesday, March 6
Luncheon and church service
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., John Day United Methodist Church
The Ministerial Association churches will observe Lent with a special luncheon and service held at various local churches. Everyone is invited. These special services are held on Wednesdays beginning with Ash Wednesday, March 6, and ending on Wednesday, April 10. A soup and bread lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 pm. The service follows from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 7
Special Olympics basketball game
• 6 p.m., Prairie City High School Gym
This annual game features the Special Olympics team versus local law enforcement. The cost is $3 for single admission and $10 for family admission. A bake sale and pie auction will be held during the event.
Friday, March 8
Spring Showcase
• 6:30 p.m., Grant Union Junior-Senior High School new gym
The Grant Union Gold dance team will perform at their annual Spring Showcase. Admission is by donation. A spaghetti feed takes place at 5:30 p.m. for $6.
Monday, March 11
School board training
• 6-8 p.m., Prairie City School Library
Prairie City School District will be hosting an Oregon School Boards Association training for newer, prospective and current board members. Renee Sessler, OSBA board development specialist, will be instructing the training. Light refreshments will be served. For more information or to RSVP, call Lindsay Rausch at 541-820-3358.
Tuesday, March 12
Local Advisory Committee meeting
• 12-3 p.m., Long Creek Community Hall
The committee will conduct a biennial review of the North & Middle Forks John Day River Agricultural Water Quality Management Area Plan. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Bryan Vogt at the Monument Soil & Water Conservation District office at 541-934-2141.
Wednesday, March 13
Spay-ghetti dinner and auctions
5-8 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion
Hope 4 Paws: Grant County will host its by-donation fundraiser for its spay and neuter programs. Doors open at 5 p.m., and bidding on the silent auction items runs until 6:15 p.m. An oral auction of desserts and specialty items will follow. The spaghetti dinner is sponsored by the Squeeze In, and Spitfire Cocktails will provide drinks for adults 21 and up. There will be a rescue dog demonstration during the event, and silent and oral auction items will include golf at Silvies Valley Resort, jewelry by Hunting Heron Designs, a metal sculpture and many specialty gift baskets. For more information, call 541-575-0500.
Sunday, March 17
Clay pigeon jackpot shoot
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., mile marker 9 on Highway 402, Kimberly
With proceeds benefiting Silent Wave Horse Rescue, the cost is $3 per shoot with men’s, women’s and kids’ competitions. A dessert auction takes place at 1 p.m. Irish-themed food and drink will be available by donation. Call 541-934-2143 for details.
Friday, March 22
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m., John Day Golf Course
There will be a benefit dinner to support GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Dinner is breakfast: biscuits and gravy, pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs. The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children under 7. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352.
Wednesday, March 27
Food bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank
The food bank is back on its normal distribution schedule for the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Saturday, March 30
Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale concert
• 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
The Juniper Arts Council will host the 40-singer chorale, performing “Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson and “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. The concert is free. A dessert reception will follow. For more information, call 541-932-4892.
Saturday, April 6
Lake Creek Youth Camp gala
• 4 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The gala features a tri-tip dinner, auction and live music. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 per person, available at 861 W. Main St., John Day, or by calling 541-206-2421.
