The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, March 27
Food bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank
The food bank is back on its normal distribution schedule for the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Luncheon and church service
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Canyon City
The Ministerial Association churches will observe Lent with a special luncheon and service held at various local churches. Everyone is invited. These special services are held on Wednesdays ending April 10. A soup and bread lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The service follows from 12:15-12:45 p.m. On April 3, the luncheon and service will be at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in John Day.
Wednesday-Friday, March 27-29
Kids Passport to Fun
• Grant County
The second annual museum event for children continues through Friday with a variety of history, science and arts events throughout the week at different locations. “Passports” are available at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce in John Day for $5, or $12 per family. Some scholarships are available. Children 5 and under can participate for free. The Canyon City Community Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 with many sponsored activities, and passports are required for entry (ages 6-12). For more information, leave a message at the Grant County Historical Museum, 541-575-0362.
Saturday, March 30
Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale concert
• 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
The Juniper Arts Council will host the 40-singer chorale, performing “Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson and “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. The concert is free. A dessert reception will follow. For more information, call 541-932-4892.
Sunday, March 31
American Legion Auxiliary visit and luncheon
• 10 a.m., Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site
The national and state president for the American Legion Auxiliary will make an official visit to the John Day and Prairie City units, accompanied by other national personnel including the commander of the American Legion. There will be a tour of the Kim Wah Chung State Heritage Site followed by a luncheon meeting at the Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill. For more information, contact Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076.
Tuesday, April 2
Pool update and information meeting
• 6 p.m., Grant County Regional Airport
Representatives from the Grant County Court, John Day-Canyon City Parks & Recreation District, Blue Mountain Hospital District, city of John Day and Grant School District 3 will be present. All are encouraged to attend. For more information or to submit questions, visit johndayswimteam.com.
Saturday, April 6
Lake Creek Youth Camp gala
• 4 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The gala features a tri-tip dinner, auction and live music. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 per person, available at 861 W. Main St., John Day, or by calling 541-206-2421.
Friday, April 19
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
• 6:30 p.m., Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center
Featuring 11 films, beer will be available and raffles will be held during and after the event. The cost is $10 for adults or $5 for members. Children 17 and under enter for free. For tickets, visit BMLT.org or call 541-620-5754.
Saturday, April 20
Easter egg hunt
• 10 a.m., Clyde Holliday State Park, Mt. Vernon
The Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Easter egg hunt. Fire truck rides will be available from 9-9:45 a.m. at the Mt. Vernon City Park with the actual hunt to follow with prizes for all ages. For more information, contact the city of Mt. Vernon at 541-932-4688.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.