The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, March 20
Luncheon and church service
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, John Day
The Ministerial Association churches will observe Lent with a special luncheon and service held at various local churches. Everyone is invited. These special services are held on Wednesdays ending on Wednesday, April 10. A soup and bread lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 pm. The service follows from 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Spring equinox labyrinth walk
5:30 p.m., Canyon Mountain Center, 757 E. Main St., John Day
In celebration of the spring equinox, as well as the full supermoon that occurs on the same day, a walk will be held. For more information, contact Sandy Bay at 415-515-6316.
Thursday, March 21
Chamber of commerce luncheon
• 12 p.m., The Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
After a 10:30 a.m. board meeting at the chamber office, a no-host luncheon will feature speaker Peggy Murphy, who will share information about the Passport to Fun event and other happenings at the Grant County Historical Museum. For more information, call the chamber at 541-575-0547.
Friday, March 22
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m., John Day Golf Course
There will be a benefit dinner to support GIST (gastrointestinal stromal tumor) cancer research. There will be two dinner times, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Dinner is breakfast: biscuits and gravy, pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs. The cost is $10 per person, $5 for children under 7. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352.
Monday-Tuesday, March 25-26
Community blood drive
• 1-6 p.m. March 25, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, John Day
To schedule an appointment for the American Red Cross blood drive, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “JOHNDAYCOMMUNITY.”
Monday-Friday, March 25-29
Kids Passport to Fun
• Grant County
The second annual museum event for children features a variety of history, science and arts events throughout the week at different locations. “Passports” are available at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce in John Day for $5, or $12 per family. Children 5 and under can participate for free. The Canyon City Community Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 with many sponsored activities, and passports are required for entry (ages 6-12). For more information, leave a message at the Grant County Historical Museum, 541-575-0362, after March 15.
Tuesday, March 26
Mad Hatter meeting
• 11:30 a.m., The Silver Spur, Mt. Vernon
Due to inclement weather, the group was unable to meet in February. The group will hold a luncheon and meeting. R.S.V.P. by calling Norma at 541-620-4086 or Gwynne at 916-212-2978.
Wednesday, March 27
Food bank distribution day
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Food Bank
The food bank is back on its normal distribution schedule for the fourth Wednesday of the month. For more information, call 541-575-0299.
Saturday, March 30
Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale concert
• 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
The Juniper Arts Council will host the 40-singer chorale, performing “Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson and “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi. The concert is free. A dessert reception will follow. For more information, call 541-932-4892.
Saturday, April 6
Lake Creek Youth Camp gala
• 4 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The gala features a tri-tip dinner, auction and live music. The live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 per person, available at 861 W. Main St., John Day, or by calling 541-206-2421.
