Thursday, May 16
Chamber of Commerce luncheon
• Noon, Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
Following a board meeting at the chamber office at 10:30 a.m., a no-host luncheon will feature guest speaker Genevieve Perdue, a conservation specialist from the Blue Mountain Land Trust. Everyone is welcome.
John Day Farmers Market informational meeting
• 5:30 p.m., Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
Vendors and the public are welcome to attend. For more information, call 541-575-1555.
Foster care informational session
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., John Day Fire Hall
An informational session will be held regarding becoming a foster or adoptive parent or volunteering with the Department of Human Services or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Sign in and refreshments are at 5:30 p.m., followed by a moderated discussion at 6 p.m. Food will be provided. For more information, contact Heather Edgar at 541-575-0728, ext. 279, or Heather.Edgar@state.or.us.
Thursday-Saturday, May 16-18
Poppy Days
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chester’s Thriftway, John Day
The American Legion Auxiliary will hold its annual Poppy Days. For more information, contact Ruth Harris, 541-575-0076.
Saturday, May 18
Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary yard sale
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
A large variety of items will be available. Deliver donated items to the Canyon City Community Hall on Friday, May 17, after 9 a.m. All proceeds will be used to provide equipment and supplies for the Blue Mountain Hospital and Care Center. For more information, call Chris Yriarte at 541-575-2545.
Seneca Oyster Feed
• 12 p.m., Seneca
Fresh oysters, garlic bread, salad, corn and drinks will be served for $20, or $30 for all you can eat. Hamburgers will also be available. A raffle, silent auction and cornhole tournament are planned. Live music will be provided by Bucky. This year’s golf scramble starts at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. with registration 30 minutes beforehand; call Shane at 541-620-4910. For the softball tournament information, call Zach at 541-792-0788. For more information about the oyster feed, call Seneca City Hall at 541-542-2161.
Saturday-Sunday, May 18-19
J.C. Oliver Memorial Team Roping
• 12 p.m. May 18
• 9 a.m. May 19
• Grant County Fairgrounds, Heritage Barn
Saturday, books open at noon, and roping begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, books open at 9 a.m. with roping beginning at 10 a.m. The same ropings — 5.5 and 3.5 — will be held both days, three for $25. Participate both days for chances to win a rifle or knife. All proceeds benefit the Grant County Heritage Foundation in honor of J.C. Oliver supporting youth and agriculture. For more information, call Oaklee Clark at 541-620-4587 or MT Anderson 541-477-3816.
Wednesday, May 22
Grant County Democrats meeting
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Local democrats are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 541-542-2633.
Thursday, May 23
Feed the Family cooking workshop
• 2-4 p.m., Families First, 401 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
There will be a free cooking workshop on the fourth Thursday of every month. All are welcome. To register, call 541-575-1006.
Saturday, May 25
Island in Time Trail guided hike
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fossil Beds
A free, moderately difficult hike will gain 220 feet of elevation and is 1.3 miles round trip. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed; there are 13 bridges with open steel mesh tread on the walking surfaces. Following the tour, participants may also take the 3.25-mile Blue Basin Overlook Trail that starts in the same parking lot. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org.
Saturday-Sunday, May 25-26
Spray Rodeo and Eastern Oregon Half Marathon
• 8 a.m., Spray
Transportation for all races — half marathon, half marathon walk, 10K and 5K — departs Spray School at 7 a.m. Saturday; for more information, contact John Wagner at 541-362-6179 or wagnerjcbc@hotmail.com, and to preregister, visit runsignup.com. A buckaroo breakfast begins at 8 a.m. at Spray School when the marathon begins. A parade takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the rodeo at 1 p.m. Cowboy church takes place from 8-9:30 a.m. Sunday in the grandstands. A buckaroo breakfast is also offered at 8 a.m., followed by the rodeo at 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit sprayrodeo.com.
Saturday, June 1
Free fishing event
• 9 a.m., McHaley Pond, near Prairie City
Families are invited to a fishing derby with crafts, games and fishing help. The children’s event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. The adult event begins at noon. McHaley Pond is located 1/2 mile east of Prairie City on Highway 26. Turn right after the “Forrest Conservation Area” sign on the red barn. Gear will be available to borrow. No license is required for the event. For more information, call Erik Rook at 541-777-2830.
Sunday, June 2
Wildlands tour of the Southern Blues
• 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
Mike Denny will lead an educational tour of birds and fire recovery of the Southern Blue Mountains. Stops include Scotty Creek, Starr Ridge and Old Growth Ponderosa Pine Trail. The cost is $15 for adults, free for ages 10-17. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org.
Liberty Quartet Christian concert
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Sponsored by the Greater John Day Ministerial Association and surrounding churches, admission is free. For more information, contact Pastor Al Altnow at the First Christian Church at 541-575-1202.
Wednesday, June 5
Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council semi-annual meeting
• 11 a.m., Prairie City Senior Center
New members of the council appointed by the Grant County Court will be introduced. Bylaws will be reviewed and approved. Officers will be elected. Council members may propose new business items. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Frances Preston, 541-820-4463.
Friday-Saturday, June 7-8
‘62 Days Celebration
• 4 p.m. June 7, Canyon City
• 7 a.m. June 8, Canyon City
The annual celebration of the discovery of gold features a variety of events. On June 7, vendors will set up throughout the day; Sel’s Brewery opens at 4 p.m. or earlier; Copper Ridge performs music at 9 p.m. On June 8, breakfast starts at 7 a.m. at the fire hall; the Gold Rush Run and Walk starts at 7 a.m.; the parade begins at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Humbolt School parking lot; other events start after the parade, including children’s activities, bed races and an ice cream social; history reenactments take place at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the museum; a simulated gun fight and hanging takes place at 2 p.m. in front of Sel’s; and Copper Ridge performs at 9 p.m. The People Mover will provide transportation every half hour in the paved area by the park. For more information, call 541-575-0329 or email whiskeygulchgang@gmail.com. For more information on the parade, call Melissa Galbreath at 541-620-0898.
Frontier Writers’ Rendezvous
• 4-7:30 p.m. June 7
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8
• Canyon City Community Hall
Workshops will be offered on writing, publishing and more with readings by 12 authors, a book fair and publisher’s representatives both days. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Dave Driscoll at 248-719-2122 or driscolldg@gmail.com or visit oregonguidespublishing.com/fwc.
Saturday, June 15
Spring genealogy seminar
• 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Day Fire Hall meeting room
Pam Vestal, a professional genealogist from West Linn, will speak about writing ancestral stories families will want to read, tracking down Eastern European ancestors, absent ancestors and hidden clues and challenging old documents. Early registration is $35 and ends June 10. Registration at the door is $40. For more information, contact Jeanne Day at 541-575-4718 or email gcgsociety94@yahoo.com.
Friday, June 28
Outdoor classical music concert
• 6:30-8 p.m., John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Cant Ranch
“Classical Music in the Wild” is an outdoor concert series in stunning landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, primarily played on a 9-foot Steinway piano. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones to the concertgoers, who have the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Parking is available at both the Cant Ranch and the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center, which will also remain open until the start of the concert. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit inalandscape.org.
