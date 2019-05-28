The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, May 30
Sen. Merkley town hall
• 9 a.m., Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, will hold his 390th town hall. He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., answer questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
Friday-Sunday, May 31-June 2
Joe Wolter Horse Clinic
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds arena and barn
Trainer Joe Wolter returns for a horse clinic. Spectators may attend for $30 per day. For more information, contact Patti Hudson at 541-620-1951 or patti@pattihudson.com or visit joewolter.com/schedule.html.
Saturday, June 1
Free fishing event
• 9 a.m., McHaley Pond, near Prairie City
Families are invited to a fishing derby with crafts, games and fishing help. The children’s event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. The adult event begins at noon. McHaley Pond is located 1/2 mile east of Prairie City on Highway 26. Turn right after the “Forrest Conservation Area” sign on the red barn. Gear will be available to borrow. No license is required for the event. For more information, call Erik Rook at 541-777-2830.
Sunday, June 2
Wildlands tour of the Southern Blues
• 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
Mike Denny will lead an educational tour of birds and fire recovery of the Southern Blue Mountains. Stops include Scotty Creek, Starr Ridge and Old Growth Ponderosa Pine Trail. The cost is $15 for adults, free for ages 10-17. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org.
Liberty Quartet Christian concert
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Sponsored by the Greater John Day Ministerial Association and surrounding churches, admission is free. For more information, contact Pastor Al Altnow at the First Christian Church at 541-575-1202.
Wednesday, June 5
Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council semi-annual meeting
• 11 a.m., Prairie City Senior Center
New members of the council appointed by the Grant County Court will be introduced. Bylaws will be reviewed and approved. Officers will be elected. Council members may propose new business items. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Frances Preston, 541-820-4463.
Fused glass class
• 6 p.m., Grant Union art room
Participants will learn basic glass fusing techniques and will make four to six items each. Materials and equipment are included, and the cost is $45. Class size is limited, so preregistration is required. For more information or to register, contact JJ Collier at 541-575-1799, ext. 36, or call 541-980-4258.
Friday, June 7
First Friday poker walk
• 6-9 p.m., downtown John Day
Prizes will be given for the best and worst hands. Special deals and refreshments will be available at participating business. For more information, visit the Downtown John Day First Friday Facebook page.
Friday-Saturday, June 7-8
’62 Days Celebration
• 4 p.m. June 7
• 7 a.m. June 8
• Canyon City
The annual celebration of the discovery of gold features a variety of events. On June 7, vendors will set up throughout the day; Sel’s Brewery opens at 4 p.m. or earlier; Copper Ridge performs music at 9 p.m. On June 8, breakfast starts at 7 a.m. at the fire hall; the Gold Rush Run and Walk starts at 7 a.m.; the parade begins at 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Humbolt School parking lot; other events start after the parade, including children’s activities, bed races and an ice cream social; a simulated gun fight and hanging takes place at 2 p.m. in front of Sel’s; and Copper Ridge performs at 9 p.m. The Grant County Historical Museum will offer tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. with an Oliver Milk Wagon presentation at 10:30 a.m., American fiddle tunes at 2:30 p.m., a Cy Bingham enactment at 3 p.m. and an Annie Luce enactment at 3:15 p.m.; for tour reservations, call 541-575-0362 or stop by the museum. The People Mover will provide transportation every half hour in the paved area by the park. For more information, call 541-575-0329 or email whiskeygulchgang@gmail.com. For more information on the parade, call Melissa Galbreath at 541-620-0898.
Frontier Writers’ Rendezvous
• 4-7:30 p.m. June 7
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8
• Canyon City Community Hall
Workshops will be offered on writing, publishing and more with readings by 12 authors, a book fair and publisher’s representatives both days. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Dave Driscoll at 248-719-2122 or driscolldg@gmail.com or visit oregonguidespublishing.com/fwc.
Saturday, June 8
Gold Rush 5K Run/Walk
• 8 a.m., Sel’s Brewery, Canyon City
Sponsored by the Strawberry Striders and Whiskey Gulch Gang, in conjunction with the ’62 Days Celebration, the race is 5,000 meters (3.1-miles), starting and finishing at Sel’s Brewery. Entry forms will be available at the Grant County Chamber of Commerce and online at gcoregonlive.com. To pre-register, mail in or drop off the early $18 registration fee with checks made to Strawberry Striders. Race-day registration is $20 from 7-7:45 a.m. For more information, call 541-575-0547 or 1-800-769-5664.
Homebuying workshop
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Umpqua Bank
Umpqua Bank is sponsoring a workshop presented by Debbie MacBaker, housing resource manager of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, with an additional session from 3-3:30 p.m. about individual development accounts and down-payment assistance. RSVP by June 6. For more information or to RSVP, call Susy McBride at 541-963-3186 or email susy@ccno.org.
Friday-Saturday, June 14-15
Colored pencil class
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., OSU classroom in the Madden Building
For ages 16 and up, the cost is $20 for both days, focusing on portraits of people or animals. Call Eloise Boren for more information and the supply list at 541-987-2138 or email eloiseboren@icloud.com.
Saturday, June 15
Spring genealogy seminar
• 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Day Fire Hall meeting room
Pam Vestal, a professional genealogist from West Linn, will speak about writing ancestral stories families will want to read, tracking down Eastern European ancestors, absent ancestors and hidden clues and challenging old documents. Early registration is $35 and ends June 10. Registration at the door is $40. For more information, contact Jeanne Day at 541-575-4718 or email gcgsociety94@yahoo.com.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace bunk bed build
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown John Day
The nonprofit builds beds for local children in need. For more information, contact Susie Brown, susie.brown@shpbeds.org or 208-731-8132.
Family Fun Day
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., John Day City Park
The 12th annual event features a variety of activities. The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free of charge. Arts, crafts and activity booths will be on site. Old bicycle helmets can be exchanged, or new helmets can be purchased for $6. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available. The event features a water slide, ninja warrior wipeout race, Spider-Man bounce house and GAGA ball for $5, but free passes may be available by calling 541-575-1006.
Friday, June 21
Grant County Family Health Fair
• 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The 25th informational health fair features resource booths from all over Eastern Oregon. New this year is a kids corner from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with child-friendly activities such as coloring books, rock painting and a puppet show. There will be “Stop the bleed” presentations intermittently from 7:30-11:30 a.m. as well as a tai chi presentation at 8 a.m. Fasting blood draws are $17, and information is available at the pre-registration locations. HgbA1C tests will be $10 and should be paid directly to GCHD during the health fair. Iron level tests are free. Pre-registration will be on the following dates: June 4, Monument Senior Center; June 12, Prairie City Senior Center; June 13, John Day Senior Center; June 18, Chester’s Thriftway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and June 19, Blue Mountain Hospital foyer, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, June 28
Outdoor classical music concert
• 6:30-8 p.m., John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Cant Ranch
“Classical Music in the Wild” is an outdoor concert series in stunning landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, primarily played on a 9-foot Steinway piano. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones to the concertgoers, who have the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Parking is available at both the Cant Ranch and the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center, which will also remain open until the start of the concert. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit inalandscape.org.
