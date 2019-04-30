The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, May 1
Prairie Sky Center for the Arts informational meeting
• 6 p.m., gymnasium of the Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, John Day
Plans for the community theater, theater and music classes and performance and teaching opportunities will be discussed. The meeting will be followed by sign-ups. For more information, call Alicia McLane at 801-623-1132.
Spring potluck
• 6:30 p.m., Dayville Community Hall
A spring potluck will celebrate the renovation of the Dayville Community Hall. All are welcome and are asked to bring a main or side dish to share with the group. Table service will be provided. There will be door prizes as well as a “make it with jello” contest. Dessert will be provided by Dayville Café. For more information, call 541-987-2188.
Thursday, May 2
Friends of Blue Mountain Lookouts informational meeting
• 6:30-8 p.m., Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
The meeting will discuss the possible establishment of a new chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association known as the Friends of Blue Mountain Lookouts. Volunteer staffing of fire lookouts will be discussed. For more information, call Bob at 509-964-5739.
Friday, May 3
First Friday
• 6-9 p.m., downtown John Day
This month’s event features a scavenger hunt. Answer the clues correctly to be entered in a drawing for a gift basket with items from each participating business. For more information, visit the “Downtown John Day First Fridays” page on Facebook.
Saturday, May 4
Kentucky Derby viewing party
• 12 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, Heritage Barn
For 21 and older, the races will be followed by a corn hole tournament and music played by DJ Chris Gibson. Drinks will be available from Spitfire Cocktail. Prizes for best-dressed couple and best hat in relation to the Kentucky Derby will be awarded. All proceeds go to the remodel of Keerins Hall. For more information, call the fairgrounds at 541-575-1900 or email Mindy Winegar at winegarm@grantcounty-or.gov.
Cinco de Mayo fiesta
• 4:30 p.m., Monument Senior Center
There will be two seating times at 4:30 and 6 p.m. The meal includes salad, entree and drink. Tickets for the dinner are $15, $25 for couples and $7.50 for children 6-12. Dinner reservations are required to attend. A raffle will be held. Proceeds will benefit the Monument EMTs. For more information, call Carolyn Thomas at 541-934-2495 or Carrie Jewell at 541-934-2078.
Wednesday, May 8
Prairie City School kindergarten roundup
• 3 p.m., Mrs. Sharp’s room
Bring your child’s birth certificate and a copy of their immunization record. The child must be 5 years old before Sept. 1.
Friday-Saturday, May 10-11
19th annual Grant County Quilt Show
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 10
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 11
• Grant County Fairgrounds, Trowbridge Pavilion
Presented by the Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild, the cost is $5 for both days. Drop quilts off by 7 a.m. May 10. A Sunday workshop “Daybreak Quilt” (strip set friendly) will also be taught by Karen Hinton and Mary Lou Drury from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $20. For more information or to sign up for classes, email gcpiecemakers@gmail.com or call Mary Lou at 541-620-2798, The Shiny Thimble at 541-932-4111 or Karen Hinton at 541-620-0120.
Friday, May 10
Music of the Western Hemisphere
• 7 p.m., John Day United Methodist Church
The Grant County Youth Arts Program of the Juniper Arts Council will present its spring concert. Admission is free. Donations are encouraged.
Saturday, May 11
Non-lead ammunition test day
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Burns Butte Sportsman’s Club
A free test shoot will be held for non-lead ammunition. Hunters are invited to bring their firearms and current ammo to compare with non-lead options for accuracy. For more information, contact Calla Hagle at 541-573-8021.
Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll and Hilton Half Marathon
• 6 a.m., Blue Mountain Hospital
• 7 a.m., Blue Mountain Hospital
This year the Hilton Half Marathon will be held in conjunction with Strut, Stride, Straddle and Stroll. Those participating in the half marathon should be at the hospital at 6 a.m. Those participating in the Strut, Stride, Straddle & Stroll should be at the hospital at 7 a.m. Registration forms are available at Blue Mountain Hospice or on the day of the race. For more information, call 541-575-1648.
Thursday, May 16
John Day Farmers Market informational meeting
• 5:30 p.m., Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
Vendors and the public are welcome to attend. For more information, call 541-575-1555.
Foster care informational session
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., John Day Fire Hall
An informational session will be held regarding becoming a foster or adoptive parent or volunteering with the Department of Human Services or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Sign in and refreshments are at 5:30 p.m., followed by a moderated discussion at 6 p.m. Food will be provided. For more information, contact Heather Edgar at 541-575-0728, ext. 279, or Heather.Edgar@state.or.us
Saturday, May 18
Seneca Oyster Feed
• 12 p.m., Seneca
Fresh oysters, garlic bread, salad, corn and drinks will be served for $20, or $30 for all you can eat. Hamburgers will also be available. A raffle, silent auction and cornhole tournament are planned. Live music will be provided by Bucky. This year’s golf scramble starts at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. with registration 30 minutes beforehand; call Shane at 541-620-4910. For the softball tournament information, call Zach at 541-792-0788. For more information about the oyster feed, call Seneca City Hall at 541-542-2161.
Fourth annual Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary yard sale
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
A large variety of items will be available. Deliver any donated items to the Canyon City Community Hall on Friday, May 17, after 9 a.m. All proceeds will be used to provide equipment and supplies for the Blue Mountain Hospital and Care Center. For more information, call Chris Yriarte at 541-575-2545.
Saturday-Sunday, May 18-19
J.C. Oliver Memorial Team Roping
• 12 p.m. May 18
• 9 a.m. May 19
• Grant County Fairgrounds, Heritage Barn
Saturday, books open at noon, and roping begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, books open at 9 a.m. with roping beginning at 10 a.m. The same ropings — 5.5 and 3.5 — will be held both days, three for $25. Participate both days for chances to win a rifle or knife. All proceeds benefit the Grant County Heritage Foundation in honor of J.C. Oliver supporting youth and agriculture. For more information, call Oaklee Clark at 541-620-4587 or MT Anderson 541-477-3816.
Saturday, May 25
Island in Time Trail guided hike
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fossil Beds
A free, moderately difficult hike will gain 220 feet of elevation and is 1.3 miles round trip. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed; there are 13 bridges with open steel mesh tread on the walking surfaces. Following the tour, participants may also take the 3.25-mile Blue Basin Overlook Trail that starts in the same parking lot. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org.
Saturday-Sunday, June 7-8
Frontier Writers’ Rendezvous
• 4-7:30 p.m. June 7
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8
• Canyon City Community Hall
Workshops will be offered on writing, publishing and more with readings by 12 authors, a book fair and publisher’s representatives both days. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Dave Driscoll at 248-719-2122 or driscolldg@gmail.com or visit oregonguidespublishing.com/fwc.
Friday, June 28
Outdoor classical music concert
• 6:30-8 p.m., John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Cant Ranch
“Classical Music in the Wild” is an outdoor concert series in stunning landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, primarily played on a 9-foot Steinway piano. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones to the concertgoers, who have the opportunity to explore their surroundings. Parking is available at both the Cant Ranch and the Thomas Condon Paleontology Center, which will also remain open until the start of the concert. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit inalandscape.org.
