The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Music lessons open house
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Meet and greet instructors, ask questions and get registered for music classes. All music instructors are welcome to attend and visit the space. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Friday, Nov. 15
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes beef and chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, chips and salsa and flan for dessert. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
Christmas chalk fun
• 5-6:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
The workshop features Christmas-themed chalk couture with shadow boxes. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Beginning traditional rug hooking class
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
This class will teach the basics of traditional rug hooking. The price is $95 for a one-day class and includes all supplies. Must be at least 13 years old. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Monday, Nov. 18
Umatilla National Forest open house
• 5-7 p.m., North Fork John Day Ranger District, Ukiah
Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Waltrud will lead a series of open houses to provide opportunities for community members to share information about their interests and engage with local forest leadership staff. Local district staff will also be available to talk about forest management, current and ongoing projects and other interests and concerns. For more information, contact Darcy Weseman at 541-278-3722 or darcy.weseman@usda.gov.
Friday, Nov. 22
Spaghetti dinner & silent auction
• 5 p.m., Seneca School gymnasium
Hosted by the City of Seneca, all proceeds will go toward a new fire station. Doors open at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6. Dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6th grade and below. Garlic bread for the meal is being donated by Grandma’s Truck N’ Kitchen of Seneca. For more information, call 541-542-2161 or email admin@senecaoregon.com.
Monday, Nov. 25
Christmas chalk fun
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
This Christmas-themed chalk couture workshop will design holiday porch signs. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving dinner
• 1 p.m., PBC Teen Center, Prairie City
Everyone is invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call 541-820-3696
• 1 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge 1824
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be held, and everyone is welcome. Attendees can bring a side dish or dessert if they would like (not required), and home deliveries are available for those who cannot make it to the Lodge. For more information or to volunteer, call 541-575-1824.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Light up a Life
• 6 p.m., Valley View Assisted Living
Donations accepted at the door, refreshments following program. For more information, email sross@bluemountainhospital.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.