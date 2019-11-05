The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Chamber choir
• 5-6 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Thursdays, starting Nov. 7, a large, choral ensemble will be instructed by Stephanie LeQuieu. The price is $15 per weekly class, ages 13 and up. Register at any point in the term. For more information, visit painteskycenter.com.
Decoupage with Dave
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Thursdays, starting Nov. 7, turn old boxes, furniture, trucks, etc. into durable, useful and beautiful works of arts. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Friday, Nov. 8
Quilts of Valor presentation
• 5:30 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
Quilts of Valor will be awarded to local veterans by members of the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, followed by a taco feed. The cost for the taco feed is $6 per person. Children under 3 and veterans eat free. Tickets can be purchased at The Shiny Thimble, 100 E. Main St., Mt. Vernon, or at the door the evening of the banquet.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Christmas Bazaar
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mt. Vernon Grange Hall
The annual Christmas bazaar features vendors, and the grange will be serving stew with fresh baked rolls, pies, cakes and cookies.
Fire department bake sale and holiday bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Center
Donations of baked goods accepted at Mt. Vernon City Hall. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be loaded baked potatoes for $6. For tables and more information, call Bonnie at 541-571-3284.
‘Knit a hat with Magic Loop’ class
• 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Saturdays, starting Nov. 9, this class will feature events for people new to knitting and those who have knit before. Includes Magic Loop, knitting in the round and some designing. The price is $30 for all four sessions, supplies needed. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Marine Corps observation
• 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill
Local Marines will observe the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps with a no-host luncheon. All Marines, both former and active, are invited and encouraged to bring their significant others. Visit with fellow Marines and share military experiences.
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day ceremony
• 11 a.m., Seventh Street Complex, John Day
The John Day Elks Lodge will hold its annual ceremony honoring veterans.
Veterans Day ceremony
• 11 a.m., city hall flag pole, Prairie City
The American Legion will hold its traditional ceremony honoring veterans.
Veterans Day assembly
• 2:30-3:30 p.m., Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School gymnasium
Grant Union will hold a Veterans Day assembly for veterans and their families. All are welcome to attend. For more information, call or text 541-620-4449.
Veterans Day dinner
• 6 p.m., Prairie City School cafeteria
The community event sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Prairie City Unit 106 honors veterans. The main dish will be glazed ham. Bring a potluck dish to share. For more information, call 541-820-4463 or 907-723-7613.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Veterans Day breakfast
• 7 a.m., Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria
Grant Union will provide breakfast for a veteran and one guest. For more information, call 440-563-1412.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Music lessons open house
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Meet and greet instructors, ask questions and get registered for music classes. All music instructors are welcome to attend and visit the space. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Friday, Nov. 15
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes beef and chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, chips and salsa and flan for dessert. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
Christmas chalk fun
• 5-6:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
The workshop features Christmas-themed chalk couture with shadow boxes. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Beginning traditional rug hooking class
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
This class will teach the basics of traditional rug hooking. The price is $95 for a one-day class and includes all supplies. Must be at least 13 years old. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Monday, Nov. 18
Umatilla National Forest open house
• 5-7 p.m., North Fork John Day Ranger District, Ukiah
Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Waltrud will lead a series of open houses to provide opportunities for community members to share information about their interests and engage with local forest leadership staff. Local district staff will also be available to talk about forest management, current and ongoing projects and other interests and concerns. For more information, contact Darcy Weseman at 541-278-3722 or darcy.weseman@usda.gov.
Monday, Nov. 25
Christmas chalk fun
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
This Christmas-themed chalk couture workshop will design holiday porch signs. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
