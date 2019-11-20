The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Friday, Nov. 22
Women’s Advent Festival
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., John Day United Methodist Church
All women are invited to this event. Sponsored by St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Breakfast will be a potluck and lunch is provided. For more information, call Becky Carey at 541-575-0104, Susan Church at 541-921-7386 or the United Methodist Church at 541-575- 1326.
Spaghetti dinner & silent auction
• 5 p.m., Seneca School gymnasium
Hosted by the City of Seneca, all proceeds will go toward a new fire station. Doors open at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6. Dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 6th-grade and below. Garlic bread for the meal is being donated by Grandma’s Truck N’ Kitchen of Seneca. For more information, call 541-542-2161 or email admin@senecaoregon.com.
Saturday, Nov. 23
American Legion Auxiliary 106 Holiday Bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prairie City High School cafeteria
Cinnamon rolls and a baked potato bar will be served by the Prairie City girls basketball team.
Monday, Nov. 25
Christmas chalk fun
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
This Christmas-themed chalk couture workshop will design holiday porch signs. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving dinner
• 1 p.m., PBC Teen Center, Prairie City
Everyone is invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call 541-820-3696.
• 1 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge 1824
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be held, and everyone is welcome. Attendees can bring a side dish or dessert if they would like (not required), and home deliveries are available for those who cannot make it to the Lodge. For more information or to volunteer, call 541-575-1824.
Friday, Nov. 29
Tree Lighting Ceremony
• 6 p.m., The Corner Cup
Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa visit. For more information, call Sherrie at 541-620-2638.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council
• 11:00 a.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St.
The semi-annual meeting will be held to introduce new members of the Council appointed by the Grant County Court, and review new business proposed by council members. The public is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Light up a Life
• 6 p.m., Valley View Assisted Living
Candles will be lit in memory of loved ones at the 14th annual event. Donations accepted at the door, refreshments following program. For more information, email sross@bluemountainhospital.org.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Grant Union Gold Holiday showcase
• 3 p.m., Grant Union new gym
The 23rd annual Holiday Showcase will include dance performances from Grant Union Gold and Body, Fitness & Dance. Admission is $4 and free for children 6 and under. For more information, call Ashleigh at 541-647-8316.
Monday, Dec. 9
American Red Cross blood drive
• 1-6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in John Day
The blood drive will be held at 944 E. Main Street in John Day. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800 (RED CROSS).
Tuesday, Dec. 10
American Red Cross blood drive
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in John Day
The blood drive will be held at 944 E. Main Street in John Day. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800 (RED CROSS).
