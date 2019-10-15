The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Chamber of Commerce luncheon
• Noon, Outpost Pizza, Pub & Grill, John Day
Following a board meeting at the chamber office at 10:30 a.m., a no-host luncheon will feature guest speakers Beth Simonson, Grant County Economic Development, and Shelley Whale and Cindy Kalin from Heart of Grant County. Everyone is welcome to attend.
New employee meet and greet
5:30-7 p.m., Grant County Extension office
This event will feature a pie social to welcome a new employee, Jacob Putney, Grant and Baker County Extension forester. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or email carol.waggoner@oregonstate.edu.
Timber, vegetation and road management for wildlife presentation
• 6:30-8 p.m., Grant County Regional Airport
The community presentation will focus on integrated timber harvest, vegetation and road management for elk and other wildlife. Presentation topics include: the use of silviculture and fire to manage vegetation for elk and other wildlife, integrating vegetation and road management to meet multiple objectives that include retaining elk on public lands and minimizing elk impacts to private lands and successful examples and methods of public involvement. This information will be presented by Michael Wisdom, Pacific Northwest Research Station, and Darren Clark, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Friday, Oct. 18
OTEC member appreciation day
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., local OTEC office
October is National Cooperative Month, and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative members can stop by any local OTEC office in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties to meet OTEC employees, enjoy free refreshments and enter to win prizes. For more information, contact Joe Hathaway at 541-524-2858 or jhathaway@otecc.com.
American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77 meeting
• 2 p.m., Grant County Chamber of Commerce
Members are urged to attend to discuss important matters. For more information, call Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076.
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salad and dessert. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19
Best of the Old West Harvest Festival
• 3 p.m. Oct. 18, downtown John Day
• 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, downtown John Day
Friday will feature an evening market, movie and beer garden. Saturday will begin with live music, pumpkin painting, apple press and hayrides, followed by activities at the community garden, including pizza from the outdoor oven and pumpkins at 11 a.m. The children’s carnival will be from 12-3 p.m. with a pie feed at the United Methodist Church following at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit johndayfarmersmarket.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation dinner and auction
• 5:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation will hold its annual dinner and auction with the theme “Campfires & Cocktails.” Social hour and auction item viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and silent auction bidding at 6:30 p.m. The event features a steak dinner, door prizes, silent and live auctions, games and a costume contest. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. To RSVP or for more information, call Jena Knowles at 541-575-1311, ext. 2213, or email jknowles@bluemountainhospital.org.
Tuesday, Oct 22
Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia
• 2-3 p.m., John Day Department of Human Services
The free class teaches about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources. To learn more or to register, call 800-272-3900.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Silent Wave Horse Rescue open house
• 1-7 p.m., 48852 Highway 402, Kimberly
Benefiting Silent Wave Horse Rescue, the event theme is “70s Disco,” and it will feature Studio 54 cocktails, dinner by donation, children’s games, door prizes, shotgun and quilt raffles, silent and live auctions and a bonfire. It will also include a tour of the facility with stops to see the horses. For more information or directions, call 541-934-2132.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Ranch and farm transition planning presentation
• 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
A presentation will highlight the need for transition planning, featuring five speakers: Diana Tourney, Small Business Development Center; Drew Martin, Intermountain Law; Genevieve Perdue, Blue Mountain Land Trust; Roger Ediger, rancher; and Nellie McAdams, Oregon Agricultural Trust. For more information and to RSVP, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754.
Friday,
Nov. 1
AARP Smart Driver Course
• 9 a.m., John Day Senior Center
The cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for nonmembers. For more information, call Crish Hamilton at 541-932-4776.
Friday, Nov. 15
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes beef and chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, chips and salsa and flan for dessert. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
