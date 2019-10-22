The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Oil painting jump start
• 6:30-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
This class is designed for beginners to oil painting and will include lessons on the best supplies to purchase and how to set up a studio. The price is $20 for a one-night class. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Silent Wave Horse Rescue open house
• 1-7 p.m., 48852 Highway 402, Kimberly
Benefiting Silent Wave Horse Rescue, the event theme is “70s Disco,” and it will feature Studio 54 cocktails, dinner by donation, children’s games, door prizes, shotgun and quilt raffles, silent and live auctions and a bonfire. It will also include a tour of the facility with stops to see the horses. For more information or directions, call 541-934-2132.
Adult Halloween party
• 6:30 p.m., 1188 Brewing Co.
This event starts with a pub crawl starting at 1188 Brewing Co. Music starts at 8 p.m. at the John Day Elks Lodge. For more information, call 541-575-1824.
Monday, Oct. 28
Flute lessons
• 6:30-7 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Mondays starting Oct. 28, group flute lessons will be held by Leanna Perkins. The starting price is $20 per class and includes flute and books. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Ranch and farm transition planning presentation
• 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
A presentation will highlight the need for transition planning, featuring five speakers: Diana Tourney, Small Business Development Center; Drew Martin, Intermountain Law; Genevieve Perdue, Blue Mountain Land Trust; Roger Ediger, rancher; and Nellie McAdams, Oregon Agricultural Trust. For more information and to RSVP, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754.
Intro to music lessons
• 6:30-7 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Tuesdays starting Oct. 29, learn sheet music and more in a group setting with Leanna Perkins. The price is $15 per class. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Kids Halloween party
• 6-8 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
The event features a costume contest, games and food. For more information, call 541-575-1824.
‘Pumpkin Stuffers’ play
• 7 p.m., Grant Union High School old gym
The Grant Union drama club will present the play “Pumpkin Stuffers.” The cost of admission is $5, $2 for students. Ages 4 and under are admitted free.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Trick-or-treat
• All day, downtown John Day
Downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters during normal business hours. For more information, contact Sherrie Rininger at 831-596-1771.
Haunted house
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Canyon City Volunteer Fire Department and Grant County Search & Rescue will be handing out candy at the haunted house.
Teen Halloween party
• 7-9 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
This event will feature a costume contests, games and food with music by a DJ. For more information, call 541-575-1824.
Trunk ‘r Treat
• 6:30-8 p.m., Grant Union High School parking lot
Everyone is invited, businesses included. For more information, call Kim McKrola at 541-620-2983.
Friday, Nov. 1
AARP Smart Driver Course
• 9 a.m., John Day Senior Center
The cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for nonmembers. For more information, call Crish Hamilton at 541-932-4776.
Friday, Nov. 8
Quilts of Valor presentation
• 5:30 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
Quilts of Valor will be awarded to local veterans by members of the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, followed by a taco feed. The cost for the taco feed is $6 per person. Children under 3 and veterans eat free. Tickets can be purchased at The Shiny Thimble, 100 E. Main St., Mt. Vernon, or at the door the evening of the banquet.
Saturday, Nov. 9
‘Knit a hat with Magic Loop’ class
• 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Saturdays, starting Nov. 9, this class will feature events for people new to knitting and those who have knit before. Includes Magic Loop, knitting in the round and some designing. The price is $30 for all four sessions, supplies needed. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Friday, Nov. 15
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes beef and chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, chips and salsa and flan for dessert. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
Beginning traditional rug hooking
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
This class will teach the basics of traditional rug hooking. The price is $95 for a one-day class and includes all supplies. Must be at least 13 years old. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Monday, Nov. 18
Umatilla National Forest open house
• 5-7 p.m., North Fork John Day Ranger District, Ukiah
Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Waltrud will lead a series of open houses to provide opportunities for community members to share information about their interests and engage with local forest leadership staff. Local district staff will also be available to talk about forest management, current and ongoing projects and other interests and concerns. For more information, contact Darcy Weseman at 541-278-3722 or darcy.weseman@usda.gov.
