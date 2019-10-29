The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Kids Halloween party
• 6-8 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
The event features a costume contest, games and food. For more information, call 541-575-1824.
‘Pumpkin Stuffers’ play
• 7 p.m., Grant Union High School old gym
The Grant Union drama club will present the play “Pumpkin Stuffers.” The cost of admission is $5, $2 for students. Ages 4 and under are admitted free.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Trick-or-treat
• All day, downtown John Day
Downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters during normal business hours; follow the balloons. For more information, contact Sherrie Rininger at 831-596-1771.
Haunted house
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Canyon City Volunteer Fire Department and Grant County Search & Rescue will be handing out candy at the haunted house.
Trunk ‘r Treat
• 6:30-8 p.m., Grant Union High School parking lot
Everyone is invited, businesses included. For more information, call Kim McKrola at 541-620-2983.
Teen Halloween party
• 7-9 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
This event will feature a costume contests, games and food with music by a DJ. For more information, call 541-575-1824.
Friday, Nov. 1
AARP Smart Driver Course
• 9 a.m., John Day Senior Center
The cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for nonmembers. For more information, call Crish Hamilton at 541-932-4776.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Free writers workshop
• 1-2:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Author Rick Steber will discuss the writing process and share his writing experience with the group. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Author night
• 4-5 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Author Rick Steber will discuss his books, which are based on characters with rural Oregon connections. A question-and-answer session will follow, and books will be available to purchase at the event. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Chamber choir
• 5-6 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Thursdays, starting Nov. 7, a large, choral ensemble will be instructed by Stephanie LeQuieu. The price is $15 per weekly class, ages 13 and up. Register at any point in the term. For more information, visit painteskycenter.com.
Friday, Nov. 8
Quilts of Valor presentation
• 5:30 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
Quilts of Valor will be awarded to local veterans by members of the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, followed by a taco feed. The cost for the taco feed is $6 per person. Children under 3 and veterans eat free. Tickets can be purchased at The Shiny Thimble, 100 E. Main St., Mt. Vernon, or at the door the evening of the banquet.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Christmas Bazaar
• 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mt. Vernon Grange Hall
Annual Christmas bazaar featuring several vendors. The grange will be serving stew with fresh baked rolls, pies, cakes and cookies.
Fire department bake sale and holiday bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Center
Donations of baked goods accepted at Mt. Vernon City Hall. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be loaded baked potatoes for $6. For tables and more information, call Bonnie at 541-571-3284.
‘Knit a hat with Magic Loop’ class
• 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Saturdays, starting Nov. 9, this class will feature events for people new to knitting and those who have knit before. Includes Magic Loop, knitting in the round and some designing. The price is $30 for all four sessions, supplies needed. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day ceremony
• 11 a.m., Seventh Street Complex, John Day
The John Day Elks Lodge will hold its annual ceremony honoring veterans.
Veterans Day ceremony
• 11 a.m., city hall flag pole, Prairie City
The American Legion will hold its traditional ceremony honoring veterans.
Veterans Day dinner
• 6 p.m., Prairie City School cafeteria
The community event sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Prairie City Unit 106 honors veterans. The main dish will be glazed ham. Bring a potluck dish to share. For more information, call 541-820-4463 or 907-723-7613.
Friday, Nov. 15
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes beef and chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, chips and salsa and flan for dessert. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
Beginning traditional rug hooking
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
This class will teach the basics of traditional rug hooking. The price is $95 for a one-day class and includes all supplies. Must be at least 13 years old. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Monday, Nov. 18
Umatilla National Forest open house
• 5-7 p.m., North Fork John Day Ranger District, Ukiah
Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Waltrud will lead a series of open houses to provide opportunities for community members to share information about their interests and engage with local forest leadership staff. Local district staff will also be available to talk about forest management, current and ongoing projects and other interests and concerns. For more information, contact Darcy Weseman at 541-278-3722 or darcy.weseman@usda.gov.
