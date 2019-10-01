The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Chamber installation dinner
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
The no-host social hour is from 5-6 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. On the menu is tri-tip or salmon dinner. New officers will be installed shortly after dinner. Several guest speakers will be presenting information about “The Future of Grant County.” Everyone is welcome to attend. RSVP for dinner choices and number of guests was required by Sept. 25. For more information, call 541-575-0547 or email gcadmin@gcoregonlive.com.
Friday, Oct. 4
First Friday
• 6-9 p.m., downtown John Day
This month’s theme is “Pumpkin Hunt.” Count the number of pumpkins at each participating business, get the correct total and win the grand prize. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at participating businesses. This will be the last First Friday of the season. For more information, visit the Downtown John Day First Fridays Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rally for the Cure golf scramble and auction
• 9 a.m., John Day Golf Course
Continental breakfast and registration begins at 9 a.m., followed by the tee off at 10 a.m. Dinner is at 4 p.m. and will be a hamburger feed and auction. For golf and dinner, the cost is $40, and dinner only is $5. Proceeds benefit the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation. For more information, call the club house at 541-575-0170 or Kimberly Ward at 503-583-0362.
‘Think Like an Animal’ tracking course
• 10-11:30 a.m., Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, John Day
Joe Kreuzman, senior instructor at Coyote Trails Nature Center, will teach a course on tracking, including a guided hike to introduce the proper way to read signs of wildlife, their travels and behavior and the implications of the local, interconnected landscape. The course costs $20, but ages 15-17 are free. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754. To purchase tickets, visit universe.com/embed2/events/think-like-an-animal-tickets-john-day-PJ6YQH.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Mad Hatters luncheon
• 11:30 a.m., Silver Spur, Mt. Vernon
All are welcome. For more information, call Gwynne at 916-212-2978.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
NEPA workshop
• 4-8 p.m., Harney County Community Center, Burns
This workshop is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about the National Environmental Policy Act, specifically writing substantive comments and the Bureau of Land Management comment responses process. For more information, contact Aaron Haselby at ahaselby@blm.gov or 503-313-7570.
Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 9-11
Beginner photography class
• 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Students must bring their own camera, lenses and user manuals. All skill levels and ages are welcome, and the cost is $95 for all three sessions. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com or email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Free business class
• 3:30-5 p.m., Grant County ESD meeting room
A free class, “Cash Flow Management and Five C’s of Credit,” will be offered by Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center with director Greg Smith instructing. Preregistration is required as space is limited. There must be a minimum of five attendees for the class to be held. For more information and to register, call 541-962-1532 or email eousbdc@gmail.com.
Author presentation
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Karen Spears Zacharias will lead a presentation on her Appalachian series. This event is free, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com or email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12
Seneca fire station fundraiser
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Seneca City Hall
The city of Seneca is holding a community-donated yard sale to raise funds for the new fire station in coordination with National Fire Prevention Week.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Halloween chalk project
• 6-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
The event allows participants to make a Halloween-themed project made with reusable silk screen transfer and chalk paste on a chalkboard surface with a frame. Supplies will be provided, ages 8 and up. The cost is $20 per person. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com or email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation dinner and auction
• 5:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation will hold its annual dinner and auction with the theme “Campfires & Cocktails.” Social hour and auction item viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and silent auction bidding at 6:30 p.m. The event features a steak dinner, door prizes, silent and live auctions, games and a costume contest. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. To RSVP or for more information, call Jena Knowles at 541-575-1311, ext. 2213, or email jknowles@bluemountainhospital.org.
Tuesday, Oct 22
Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia
• 2-3 p.m., John Day Department of Human Services
Free class to discuss and learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources. To learn more or to register, call 1-800-272-3900.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Ranch and farm transition planning
• 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
A presentation will highlight the need for transition planning, featuring five speakers: Diana Tourney, Small Business Development Center; Drew Martin, Intermountain Law; Genevieve Perdue, Blue Mountain Land Trust; Roger Ediger, rancher; and Nellie McAdams, Oregon Agricultural Trust. For more information and to RSVP, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754.
