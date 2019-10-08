The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
NEPA workshop
• 4-8 p.m., Harney County Community Center, Burns
This workshop is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about the National Environmental Policy Act, specifically writing substantive comments and the Bureau of Land Management comment responses process. For more information, contact Aaron Haselby at ahaselby@blm.gov or 503-313-7570.
Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 9-11
Beginner photography class
• 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Students must bring their own camera, lenses and user manuals. All skill levels and ages are welcome, and the cost is $95 for all three sessions. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com or email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Free business class
• 3:30-5 p.m., Grant County ESD meeting room
A free class, “Cash Flow Management and Five C’s of Credit,” will be offered by Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center with director Greg Smith instructing. Preregistration is required as space is limited. There must be a minimum of five attendees for the class to be held. For more information and to register, call 541-962-1532 or email eousbdc@gmail.com.
Author presentation
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Karen Spears Zacharias will lead a presentation on her Appalachian series. This event is free, and all are welcome to attend. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com or email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12
Seneca fire station fundraiser
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Seneca City Hall
The city of Seneca is holding a community-donated yard sale to raise funds for the new fire station in coordination with National Fire Prevention Week.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Halloween chalk project
• 6-8 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
The event allows participants to make a Halloween-themed project made with reusable silk screen transfer and chalk paste on a chalkboard surface with a frame. Supplies will be provided, ages 8 and up. The cost is $20 per person. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com or email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 17
New employee meet and greet
5:30-7 p.m., Grant County Extension office
This event will feature a pie social to welcome a new employee, Jacob Putney, Grant and Baker County Extension forester. For more information, call 541-575-1911 or email carol.waggoner@oregonstate.edu.
Friday, Oct .18
OTEC member appreciation day
• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., local OTEC office
October is National Cooperative Month, and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative members can stop by any local OTEC office in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties to meet OTEC employees, enjoy free refreshments and enter to win prizes. For more information, contact Joe Hathaway at 541-524-2858 or jhathaway@otecc.com.
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, salad and dessert. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation dinner and auction
• 5:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation will hold its annual dinner and auction with the theme “Campfires & Cocktails.” Social hour and auction item viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and silent auction bidding at 6:30 p.m. The event features a steak dinner, door prizes, silent and live auctions, games and a costume contest. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. To RSVP or for more information, call Jena Knowles at 541-575-1311, ext. 2213, or email jknowles@bluemountainhospital.org.
Tuesday, Oct 22
Understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia
• 2-3 p.m., John Day Department of Human Services
The free class teaches about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources. To learn more or to register, call 800-272-3900.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Ranch and farm transition planning
• 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
A presentation will highlight the need for transition planning, featuring five speakers: Diana Tourney, Small Business Development Center; Drew Martin, Intermountain Law; Genevieve Perdue, Blue Mountain Land Trust; Roger Ediger, rancher; and Nellie McAdams, Oregon Agricultural Trust. For more information and to RSVP, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754.
Friday, Nov. 15
Cancer benefit dinner
• 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., John Day Golf Club
The dinner will support gastrointestinal stromal tumor cancer research. There will be two dinner times at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dinner includes beef and chicken enchiladas, beans, rice, chips and salsa and flan for dessert. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Linda McClellan at 541-620-2352 or call 541-575-0170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.