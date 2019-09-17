The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Glyphosate documentary showing
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
This event features a documentary about Glyphosate and how it affects the body, sponsored by LucyCamp Super Foods, Pioneer Feed, Field’s Grass Fed Beef, Anita Linn and Carl Amstad. A question-and-answer session will follow. For more information, call 503-799-2179.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Our Lady of Immaculate Heart of Mary visitation
• 10:45 a.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
The public is invited to attend as the statue of Our Lady of Immaculate Heart of Mary is received. A varied visitation schedule is planned throughout the day at the church beginning at 10:45 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. Advanced sign-ups for any of the planned activities are encouraged. For more information or to sign up, call Father Christie at 541-575-1459 or Liz Aleman at 541-915-9441.
Friday, Sept. 20
American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77 meeting
• 2 p.m., Grant County Chamber of Commerce
Members are urged to attend to discuss important matters. For more information, call Ruth Harris at 541-575-0076.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Monument Buckaroo Festival & Fall Harvest Auction
• 12 p.m., Monument Senior Center
The fourth annual festival and harvest auction will feature a salmon and elk dinner, live music performed by Nestle Davis Williams and Tommy Erhardt and grand marshals Boken, Lonnie and Roger Lawerence. At noon, the 4-H food booth will open on the front lawn of the senior center, and bidder registration tables will open for the live and silent auction; at 1 p.m. horse shoes and corn hole begin, the silent auction in the senior center starts and games for kids with prizes will start on the back lawn; at 3 p.m. the live auction begins. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Children 6-12 years can eat for $7.50, and 6 and under are free. All proceeds benefit the Monument Senior Center. For more information, call Judy Harris at 541-934-2244.
Needle felting demonstration
• 2 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
Fiber artist Catherine Danae, artist-in-residence at the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, will be demonstrating needle felting. She uses wool to create life-like sculptures of wildlife, primarily fish. This is a free event and open to the public. For more information, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Operation Christmas Child packing
• 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Prairie City Senior Center
Volunteers pack boxes for 2- to 4-year-olds containing donated gifts and other items for children overseas. Everyone is encouraged to attend. For more information, call 541-820-4100.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Basic drawing class
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
A series of classes starts Sept. 25 and ends Nov. 6. The class is for ages 8 and up and will explore techniques ranging from charcoal to graphite, basic shapes and still life. Register and see the recommended materials list at paintedskycenter.com.
Grant County Democrats meeting
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Rep. Lynn Findley will be the guest speaker at the Grant County Democrats meeting. He will give an update about the last legislative session and answer questions. For more information, call 541-542-2633.
Friday, Sept. 27
Author presentation
• 5:30 — 7:30 p.m., Canyon City
Award-winning author Paty Jager will discuss her Gabriel Hawke series, writing a mystery and general writing-related topics. Her books will also be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit paintedksycenter.com, email paintedskycenter@gmail.com or call 541-620-3788.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29
Drawing and painting workshop
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
This event focuses on painting horses in watercolor and how to properly draw a horse and portray its form in watercolor. This class costs $300 for all three days. For more information and to see supplies needed, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Chamber installation dinner
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
The no-host social hour is from 5-6 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. On the menu is tri-tip or salmon dinner. New officers will be installed shortly after dinner. Several guest speakers will be presenting important information about “The Future of Grant County.” Everyone is welcome to attend. RSVP dinner choices and number of guests by Sept. 25. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-575-0547 or email gcadmin@gcoregonlive.com.
Saturday, Oct. 5
‘Think Like an Animal’ tracking course
• 10-11:30 a.m., Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, John Day
Joe Kreuzman, senior instructor at Coyote Trails Nature Center, will teach a course on tracking, including a guided hike to introduce the proper way to read signs of wildlife, their travels and behavior and the implications of the local, interconnected landscape. The course costs $20, but ages 15-17 are free. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754. To purchase tickets, visit universe.com/embed2/events/think-like-an-animal-tickets-john-day-PJ6YQH.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12
Seneca fire station fundraiser
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Seneca City Hall
The city of Seneca is holding a community-donated yard sale to raise funds for the new fire station in coordination with National Fire Prevention Week.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Campfires & Cocktails
• 5:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation will hold their annual dinner and auction with the theme “Campfires & Cocktails.” Social hour and auction item viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and silent auction bidding at 6:30 p.m. The event features a steak dinner, door prizes, silent and live auctions, games and a costume contest. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. To RSVP or for more information, call Jena Knowles at 541-575-1311 ext. 2213 or email jknowles@bluemountainhospital.org.
