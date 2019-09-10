The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Call the Eagle, 541-575-0710, or email editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 14-15
Youth pheasant hunt
• 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., John Day Valley
Hunters ages 17 and younger are eligible to participate while accompanied by an adult 21 years or older, who may not hunt. The supervising adult may not accompany more than one youth hunter. All participants must attend a safety briefing. Each youth must have in possession: a Hunter Education Certificate (or hunting license), which includes their Hunter Ed number; permit for the hunt area (if required); hunters 12 years or older must have a valid hunting license with an upland game bird validation; a blaze orange hat, shooting glasses and vest must be worn by all participants, including adults. Each event location will provide these items. Registration is required. For more information, contact Cameron Sponseller at cameron.d.sponseller@state.or.us or 541-575-1167.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Mad Hatters luncheon
• 12 p.m., El Cocinero, Prairie City
All are welcome. For more information, call Gwynne at 916-212-2978.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Glyphosate documentary showing
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
This event features a documentary about Glyphosate and how it affects the body, sponsored by LucyCamp Super Foods, Pioneer Feed, Field’s Grass Fed Beef, Anita Linn and Carl Amstad. A question-and-answer session will follow. For more information, call 503-799-2179.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Our Lady of Immaculate Heart of Mary visitation
• 10:45 a.m., St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
The public is invited to attend as the statue of Our Lady of Immaculate Heart of Mary is received. A varied visitation schedule is planned throughout the day at the church beginning at 10:45 a.m. and concluding at 6 p.m. Advanced sign-ups for any of the planned activities are encouraged. For more information or to sign up, call Father Christie at 541-575-1459 or Liz Aleman at 541-915-9441.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Monument Buckaroo Festival & Fall Harvest Auction
• 12 p.m., Monument Senior Center
The fourth annual festival and harvest auction will feature a salmon and elk dinner, live music performed by Nestle Davis Williams and Tommy Erhardt and Grand Marshals Boken, Lonnie and Roger Lawerence. At noon, the 4H food booth will open on the front lawn of the senior center as well as bidder registration tables for the live and silent auction; 1 p.m. horse shoes and corn hole beings, the silent auction in the senior center will start and games for kids with prizes will start on the back lawn; 3 p.m. the live auction begins. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. and is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Children 6-12 years are $7.50 and 6 and under are free. All proceeds benefit the Monument Senior Center. For more information, call Judy Harris at 541-934-2244.
Saturday, Oct. 5
‘Think Like an Animal’ tracking course
• 10-11:30 a.m., Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, John Day
Joe Kreuzman, senior instructor at Coyote Trails Nature Center, will teach a course on tracking, including a guided hike to introduce the proper way to read signs of wildlife, their travels and behavior and the implications of the local, interconnected landscape. The course costs $20, but ages 15-17 are free. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754. To purchase tickets, visit universe.com/embed2/events/think-like-an-animal-tickets-john-day-PJ6YQH.
