Wednesday, Sept. 25
Basic drawing class
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts
A series of classes starts Sept. 25 and ends Nov. 6. The class is for ages 8 and up and will explore techniques ranging from charcoal to graphite, basic shapes and still life. Register and see the recommended materials list at paintedskycenter.com.
Grant County Democrats meeting
• 6:30 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
Rep. Lynn Findley will be the guest speaker at the Grant County Democrats meeting. He will give an update about the last legislative session and answer questions. For more information, call 541-542-2633.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Peacemaking mission program presentation
• 7:15 p.m., Mt. Vernon Community Presbyterian Church
Anastasiia Rozykova, a journalist with Teos Media, a Christian charity media organization in Moscow, Russia, will present information about the Peacemaking mission program of the Presbyterian Church across the United States. The presentation will be preceded by a community potluck at 6 p.m. For more information, call Mary Lou Welby at 541-575-2441.
Friday, Sept. 27
Paty Jager author presentation
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Painted Sky Center for the Arts, Canyon City
Award-winning author Paty Jager will discuss her Gabriel Hawke series, writing a mystery and general writing-related topics. Her books will be available for purchase at the event. For more information, visit paintedksycenter.com, email paintedskycenter@gmail.com or call 541-620-3788.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 27-29
Drawing and painting workshop
9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Canyon City Community Hall
This event focuses on painting horses in watercolor and how to properly draw a horse and portray its form in watercolor. This class costs $300 for all three days. For more information and to see supplies needed, visit paintedskycenter.com.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Bed building event
• 9 a.m., Lake Creek Camp
Lake Creek Camp is hosting a bed building event. All are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 541-206-2421.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Chamber installation dinner
• 5 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge
The no-host social hour is from 5-6 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. On the menu is tri-tip or salmon dinner. New officers will be installed shortly after dinner. Several guest speakers will be presenting important information about “The Future of Grant County.” Everyone is welcome to attend. RSVP dinner choices and number of guests by Sept. 25. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-575-0547 or email gcadmin@gcoregonlive.com.
Friday, Oct. 4
First Friday
• 6-9 p.m., downtown John Day
This month’s theme is “Pumpkin Hunt.” Count the number of pumpkins at each participating business, get the correct total and win the grand prize. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at participating businesses. This will be the last First Friday of the season. For more information, visit the Downtown John Day First Fridays Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Rally for the Cure golf scramble and auction
• 9 a.m., John Day Golf Course
Continental breakfast and registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by the tee off at 10 a.m. Dinner is at 4 p.m. and will be a hamburger feed and auction. For golf and dinner, the cost is $40, and dinner only is $5. Proceeds benefit the Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation. For more information, call the club house at 541-575-0170 or Kimberly Ward at 503-583-0362.
‘Think Like an Animal’ tracking course
• 10-11:30 a.m., Madden Brothers Performing Arts Center, John Day
Joe Kreuzman, senior instructor at Coyote Trails Nature Center, will teach a course on tracking, including a guided hike to introduce the proper way to read signs of wildlife, their travels and behavior and the implications of the local, interconnected landscape. The course costs $20, but ages 15-17 are free. For more information, contact Genevieve Perdue at genevieve@bmlt.org or 541-620-5754. To purchase tickets, visit universe.com/embed2/events/think-like-an-animal-tickets-john-day-PJ6YQH.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Free business class
• 3:30-5 p.m., Grant County ESD meeting room
A free class, “Cash Flow Management and Five C’s of Credit,” will be offered by Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center with director Greg Smith instructing. Preregistration is required as space is limited. There must be a minimum of five attendees for the class to be held. For more information and to register, call 541-962-1532 or email eousbdc@gmail.com.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12
Seneca fire station fundraiser
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Seneca City Hall
The city of Seneca is holding a community-donated yard sale to raise funds for the new fire station in coordination with National Fire Prevention Week.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation dinner and auction
• 5:30 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds
The Blue Mountain Healthcare Foundation will hold its annual dinner and auction with the theme “Campfires & Cocktails.” Social hour and auction item viewing will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and silent auction bidding at 6:30 p.m. The event features a steak dinner, door prizes, silent and live auctions, games and a costume contest. Tickets are $30 each or two for $50. To RSVP or for more information, call Jena Knowles at 541-575-1311 ext. 2213 or email jknowles@bluemountainhospital.org.
