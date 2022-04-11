FRIDAY, APRIL 15
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
Bunny Hop 5K
• 9 a.m., Dayville City Park, Highway 26, Dayville
The seventh annual 5K walk and run benefits the renovation of the Dayville Community Hall. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race starting at 9. The cost to participate is $15 (no shirt included this year).
Dayville Easter Egg Hunt
• 10:15 a.m., Dayville City Park, Highway 26, Dayville
The city’s annual Easter egg hunt, which follows the Bunny Hop 5K, is divided into four age groups, from babies through sixth-graders.
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Easter sunrise service
• 6:30 a.m., Crisp Heights, Southwest Fourth Avenue, John Day
A sunrise service to celebrate Easter. For more information, call 541-575-5840.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
County commissioner candidate forum
• 6 p.m., main conference room, Grant County Regional Airport, 72000 Airport Road, John Day
The Blue Mountain Eagle will host a free public forum with the three candidates running fr a seat on the Grant County Court. The candidates will talk about their campaigns and answer questions about issues facing the county.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
Bingo night
• 6 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
A fundraiser for the Grant Union High School Class of 2026. Dinner provided by the Elks Club at 6 p.m., with bingo starting at 6:30. The cost to play is $5 per card.
’62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
MONDAY, APRIL 25
County commissioner candidate night
• 7 p.m., Prairie City Public Works Department, Front Street, Prairie City
The Greater Prairie City Community Association will host a “meet and greet” reception for the three candidates running for a seat on the Grant County Court.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
SATURDAY, MAY 7Jaclyn Clarry Transplant Fundraiser
• 5 to 8 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
A benefit dinner and auction for Jaclyn Clarry, who is awaiting a kidney transplant. The menu includes pulled pork or chicken, beans and coleslaw. There will also be a raffle and a dessert auction. For more information, call Bonnie Cearns at 541-571-3284 or Patty Ross at 541-620-4841.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.