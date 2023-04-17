TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Natural Resources Fair
• 3-8 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This second annual event will feature presentations on the landscape-level approach to natural resource management, private lands assessment, using cattle for resource management, the Firewise approach to fire prevention, and commercial juniper milling opportunities. There will also be information booths from multiple vendors, free ATV/UTV weeds spray calibration, a taco dinner and door prize drawings. For more information, call 541-575-0135 or email maureen.puffer@usda.gov.
Livestock Auction Committee meeting
• 6 p.m., North Room, Keerins Hall, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The Grant County Youth Livestock Auction Committee will meet to review last year’s auction, discuss possible changes, review finances, elect officers, discuss the work that needs to be done for this year’s auction and schedule additional meetings. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is invited to attend. For more information, call Shannon Springer at 541-377-8354.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Genealogy Seminar
• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Grant County Extension Office, 116 NW Bridge St., John Day
The Grant County Genealogy Society’s annual seminar will feature sessions on the foundations of Irish research, beginning British genealogy and how to use probate records to learn more about your ancestors. Professional genealogist Kate Eakman will be the keynote speaker. The cost is $35 in advance or $40 at the door. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 541-575-0197 or 541-620-4053 or email gcgsociety94@yahoo.com.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Benefit
• 4-8 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Annual dinner and auction to support the efforts of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to protect habitat for elk and other wildlife. The menu features grilled ribeye steaks with all the fixings. Cost is $35 for a foundation membership and $40 for a dinner ticket, or $115 per couple. Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/c88ws48w. For more information, call Gale Wall at 541-620-0455.
Veterans benefit
• 4:30-6 p.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
Money raised by this community event goes into a fund to help offset funeral expenses for Grant County veterans. The menu consists of half a baked chicken or a rack of baby back ribs, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon, French bread, salad and dessert. Dinners will be available to go and for home delivery. Cost: $17. There will also be a Dayville Cafe pie auction. Call or text 541-620-2352 for tickets.
SUNDAY, APRIL 23
Shotgun shoot benefit
• 1-4 p.m., Brad and Julie Smith ranch, milepost 9, Highway 402, Kimberly
The North Fork community 4-H group hosts this benefit shotgun shoot and dessert auction, which benefits 4-Hers from the Monument and Long Creek areas as well as a local Skills USA group. Cost: $3 per round of clay targets. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be available for purchase.
MONDAY, APRIL 24
Transportation open house
• 6:30-8 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The city of John Day will host an open house to discuss options for local transportation improvements. The city was awarded state funding to determine where improvements could be made to sidewalks, multi-use paths, bicycle lanes and access to public transit, and is seeking public input. The project team will also be available from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seventh Street Sports Complex on Northeast Seventh Street.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
County GOP meeting
• 3-5 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
The Grant County Republican Party Central Committee will meet to discuss Young Republicans outreach, state Central Committee meetings, the Grant County Fair and more. The public is welcome to attend.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Hooves and Paws to the Rescue
• 4-8 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This event is a benefit for two Eastern Oregon animal rescue organizations, Hope 4 Paws and Silent Wave Horse Rescue. John Grant and the Western Revue will perform. There will also be a taco feed, a dessert auction, liver and silent auctions of artwork by local artists, raffles, kids’ activities and a Wally the Mini-Mule kissing booth.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “The GEMS State Model: In the Right Setting with the Right Care, All GEMS Can Shine,” the fourth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
Kindergarten Roundup
• 3 p.m., Becky Sharp's classroom, Prairie City School, 740 Overholt Ave., Prairie City
Get your child signed up for kindergarten classes this fall at Prairie City School. Bring your child's birth certificate and immunization record. Children must turn 5 before Sept. 1.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Karyn Ann and her band. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with the performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
