WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
County GOP meeting
• 3-5 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
The Grant County Republican Party Central Committee will meet to discuss Young Republicans outreach, state Central Committee meetings, the Grant County Fair and more. The public is welcome to attend.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Hooves and Paws to the Rescue
• 4-8 p.m., Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
This event is a benefit for two Eastern Oregon animal rescue organizations, Hope 4 Paws and Silent Wave Horse Rescue. John Grant and the Western Revue will perform. There will also be a taco feed, no-host bar, dessert auction, live and silent auctions of work by local artists, raffles, kids’ activities and a Wally the Mini-Mule kissing booth.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
Main Street benefit dinner
• 5-8 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE dayton St., John Day
This event has a dual purpose: to honor the first responders who turned out to fight the fire that erupted in downtown John Day on April 17 and to raise money for area fire departments and the businesses affected by the blaze. There will be a Cinco de Mayo dinner featuring chicken and cheese enchiladas, street tacos, black beans and rice as well as a silent auction. Cash donations also will be accepted, and items for the silent auction can be dropped off at Madden Realty, 237 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day. Cost: $12 for dinner.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, MAY 5 & 6
Grant County Quilt Show
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Trowbridge Pavilion, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Sponsored by the Grant County Piecemakers Quilting Guild, this 20th annual event will feature an extensive display of quilts, with a special section of Quilts of Valor made for veterans. There will also be vendor tables, food available to purchase, quilting demonstrations, raffles and door prizes. On Sunday, Ersela Dehiya and Karen Hinton of the Shiny Thimble will teach a workshop the Simple Solstice quilt design from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission: $3 each day or $5 for both days. Workshop: $30, including quilt pattern and soup lunch.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “The GEMS State Model: In the Right Setting with the Right Care, All GEMS Can Shine,” the fourth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
Kindergarten Roundup
• 3 p.m., Becky Sharp’s classroom, Prairie City School, 740 Overholt Ave., Prairie City
Get your child signed up for kindergarten classes this fall at Prairie City School. Bring your child’s birth certificate and immunization record. Children must turn 5 before Sept. 1.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
{strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}Veterans coffee{/strong}• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Karyn Ann and her band. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
Veterans coffee• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21
Veterans coffee• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
Thadd's Place Golf Tournament
• John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
This fourth annual event is a major fundraiser for Thadd's Place, the nonprofit grief support center in John Day. Registration includes a free dinner at the golf course, which will also be available to non-golfers for a per-plate donation. Entry fee: $125 per person or $500 per team. Checks can be mailed to Thadd's Place, PO Box 422, John Day, OR 97845. Payment also accepted via PayPal and Venmo. For more information, call 541-620-2572 or email goodgrief@thaddsplace.org.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Veterans coffee• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with the performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by RAIN Catalysts. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
