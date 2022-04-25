MONDAY, APRIL 25
County commissioner candidate night
• 7 p.m., Prairie City Public Works Department, Front Street, Prairie City
The Greater Prairie City Community Association will host a “meet and greet” reception for the three candidates running for a seat on the Grant County Court. Cookies, coffee and tea will be served.
THURSDAY, APRIL 28
County commissioner candidate debate
3-5 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S Canyon Blvd.
The Grant County Republican Central Committee will host a debate among the three candidates for a seat on the Grant County Court: Scott Knepper, Mark Webb and John Rowell. The committee will also recruit people to fill 10 open precinct committee person positions. The public is welcome to attend.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
’62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
THURSDAY, MAY 5
Prairie City School Kindergarten Roundup
• 3 p.m., Mrs. Sharp’s room, Prairie City School, 740 Overholt St.
Parents can sign their child up for kindergarten. Children must turn 5 before Sept. 1 to be eligible. Bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate and immunization record.
FRIDAY, MAY 6
’62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ’62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
Jaclyn Clarry Transplant Fundraiser
• 5-8 p.m., John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
A benefit dinner of pulled pork or chicken with beans and coleslaw, plus a silent auction, live dessert auction and raffle. Proceeds go toward medical expenses for Jaclyn Clarry of John Day, a mother of four awaiting a donor for a kidney transplant. To help with the event or donate auction items, call Bonnie Cearns at 541-571-3284 or Patty Ross at 541-620-4841.
FRIDAY, MAY 13‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
FRIDAY, MAY 20‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
FRIDAY, MAY 27‘62 Days planning meeting
• 7 p.m., Sel’s Brewery, 113 Washington St., Canyon City
Regular weekly meeting of the Whiskey Gulch Gang to plan this year’s ‘62 Days festivities. Anyone who wants to help is welcome. For more information, call Colby Farrel at 541-620-0874.
