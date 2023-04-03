WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
THURSDAY, APRIL 6
Emergency communications council
• 6 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
The Grant County Emergency Communication Agency Intergovernmental Council will meet to discuss the election of a new secretary, Harney County dispatch services and a new communications facility. The public is welcome. To join the meeting by phone, call 605-313-5406 and use access code 889135.
FRIDAY, APRIL 7
Easter egg coloring
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Children are invited to dye Easter eggs and meet the Easter Bunny at the fire hall.
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
John Day Elks Club Easter Egg Hunt
• 11 a.m., Seventh Street Sports Complex, Northeast Seventh Street, John Day
Children are invited to hunt for plastic eggs stuffed with treats and prizes. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance.
Grant Union Easter Egg Hunt
• 11 a.m., Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd. John Day
A lunch of hot dogs, hamburgers and chips will be available starting at 11 .m., followed by an Easter egg hunt at noon. The Easter Bunny will be on hand.
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Skillethead. Doors open at 5 p.m.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
Dayville Bunny Hop 5k and Easter Egg Hunt
• 8 a.m., Dayville Park, Highway 26 in Dayville
This eighth annual walk and run begins and ends at the Dayville Community Hall, with a 9 a.m. start time. Registration begins at 8 a.m. in the city park. Open to all ages. Cost: $20. Proceeds benefit the Dayville Community Hall and future city events. The community easter egg hunt begins at Dayville City Park when the run is finished, about 10:15 a.m.
Mt. Vernon Easter Egg Hunt
• 9 a.m., Phil Boyd Memorial Park, Southeast Council Street, Mt. Vernon
The festivities begin with fire truck rides starting at 9, with the Easter egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m.
Prairie City Easter Egg Hunt
• 1 p.m., Blue Mountain Care Center, 112 E. Fifth St., Prairie City
This Easter egg hunt is open to all ages, from little kids to oldsters.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Looking at Progression and Seeing More Than Loss: The GEMS State Model,” the third in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, APRIL 15
Spring Has Sprung Bazaar
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Vendors offer a variety of wares. To sign up for a table, call or text Ilah Bennett at 541-620-1630.
TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Livestock Auction Committee meeting
• 6 p.m., North Room, Keerins Hall, Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The Grant County Youth Livestock Auction Committee will meet to review last year’s auction, discuss possible changes, review finances, elect officers, discuss the work that needs to be done for this year’s auction and schedule additional meetings. Anyone interested in serving on the committee is invited to attend. For more information, call Shannon Springer at 541-377-8354.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, APRIL 21
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, APRIL 22
Veterans benefit
• 4:30-6 p.m., John Day Golf Club, 27631 Golf Club Road, John Day
Money raised by this community event goes into a fund to help offset funeral expenses for Grant County veterans. The menu consists of half a baked chicken or a rack of baby back ribs, scalloped potatoes, green beans with bacon, French bread, salad and dessert. Dinners will be available to go and for home delivery. Cost: $17. There will also be a Dayville Cafe pie auction. Call or text 541-620-2352 for tickets.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 3
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
MONDAY, MAY 8
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “The GEMS State Model: In the Right Setting with the Right Care, All GEMS Can Shine,” the fourth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, MAY 19
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 31
Veterans coffee
• 9 a.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
Coffee, doughnuts and conversation. Open to all veterans. Free.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance by Karyn Ann and her band. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “New Skills for Helping and Supporting,” the fifth in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, JULY 7
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
Second Saturdays
• 7 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Dayville Dancehall Productions presents a live musical performance, with the performers to be determined. Doors open at 5 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 10
Getting to Know Dementia
• 10-11:30 a.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
Rod Harwood, an older adult behavioral health specialist with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., will present “Being an Advocate and Building a Support Team,” the last in a six-part series of classes for caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia. Free. Sponsored by GOBHI, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and Blue Mountain Hospital.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, AUG. 18
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
John Day Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Pit Stop, Southwest Canton and Main streets, John Day
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Prairie City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., downtown Prairie City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Canyon City Street Fair
• 3 p.m., Highway 395 South and Park Street, Canyon City
Artisans, food carts and other vendors sell their wares in an outdoor setting. Sponsored by Oregon RAIN. For more information, contact Zach Denney at zach@raincatalysts.org or 541-589-5565.
