THURSDAY, AUG. 18
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Quilt of Valor giveaway
• 11 a.m., Clyde Holliday State Park, east of Mt. Vernon on Highway 26
The Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host a cookout and quilt giveaway to honor Grant County veterans. Guild members will begin serving hamburgers and hotdogs with chips at 11 a.m. At 1 p.m., veterans will receive handmade quilts during the Quilt of Valor ceremony in gratitude for their service. The cost for lunch is $8 for non-veterans, while veterans eat for free. Tickets will be sold for a chance to win a quilt or a gift basket worth more than $400. All proceeds go to the guild to help make more quilts.
Family Movie Night
• Dusk, Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A free series of family-friendly movies screened outdoors on the football field at Grant Union. Tonight’s selection: “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Labor Day weekend: Wear your biggest, brightest belt buckle, and you and your partner play for $50 apiece. Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Monument Buckaroo Festival and Harvest Auction
• Noon to 7 p.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
Food, music, games, more food and auctions mark this fifth annual fundraiser for the Monument Senior Center. The festivities begin at noon with a 4-H booth serving tacos and registration opening for the live and silent auctions. At 1 p.m. there will be live music along with horseshoes, cornhole, face painting and other diversions, with prizes for the kids. The live auction starts at 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., a dinner of salmon and elk with all the trimmings will be served, followed by a dessert auction at 6. The cost for dinner is $20 per person or $35 per couple. Children 6-12 are $7.50, and kids under 6 eat free.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
The last Sunday Slam of the year is a couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
