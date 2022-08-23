WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
Hospital district board meeting
• 5 p.m., boardroom, Blue Mountain Hospital, 170 Ford Road, John Day
The board will hold its regular monthly meeting. The agenda includes a financial report for July, the swearing-in of a new board member, the resignation of the hospital’s outpatient and provider services director and a discussion of housing issues. The public can attend online via Google Meet using meeting ID meet.google.com/qju-xzcd-yqj or by phone at 786-681-1963 using PIN 657 818 876#.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
Parks and Rec meeting
• 4 p.m., 845 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board will hold a public meeting at the board office. The public can also attend via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81333358820?pwd=ZXJwZllMT0pxWHhkK0V4YmlwMWk1Zz09. Use meeting ID 813 3335 8820 and passcode 851764.
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Labor Day weekend: Wear your biggest, brightest belt buckle, and you and your partner play for $50 apiece. Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Grant Union Class of ‘72 reunion
• Noon, Gleason Park, Ing-Hay Way, John Day
Members of the Grant Union High School Class of 1972 are invited to a 50th reunion. The festivities will begin at noon with a casual brown bag lunch at the old City Park (now part of the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site). There will also be a no-host gathering at 7 that evening at the John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St. For more information, call or text Cathy Newbrey Hodges at 360-200-3879.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Monument Buckaroo Festival and Harvest Auction
• Noon to 7 p.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
Food, music, games, more food and auctions mark this fifth annual fundraiser for the Monument Senior Center. The festivities begin at noon with a 4-H booth serving tacos and registration opening for the live and silent auctions. At 1 p.m. there will be live music along with horseshoes, cornhole, face painting and other diversions, with prizes for the kids. The live auction starts at 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., a dinner of salmon and elk with all the trimmings will be served, followed by a dessert auction at 6. The cost for dinner is $20 per person or $35 per couple. Children 6-12 are $7.50, and kids under 6 eat free.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
The last Sunday Slam of the year is a couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
