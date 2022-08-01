THURSDAY, AUG. 4
Emergency Communication Agency meeting
• 6 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
The Grant County Emergency Communication Agency Intergovernmental Council will meet. Topics for discussion include a new employee sign-on bonus, a dispatch shortage loyalty bonus and an update on the dispatch office expansion. The meeting is open to the public. To participate by phone, call 605-313-5406 and use access code 889135.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY, AUG. 5 & 6
ICA Prime Rodeo
• 6 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Two nights of competitive rodeo action at the Grant County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 for adults, $3 12 and under or 62 and over. Tickets available online at https://tinyurl.com/2uzu94jh.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Family Movie Night
• Dusk, Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A free series of family-friendly movies screened outdoors on the football field at Grant Union. Tonight’s selection: “Bad Guys.”
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
Grant County Junior Rodeo
• 9:30 a.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
Contestants age 16 and younger compete in mutton busting, calf riding, steer riding, dummy roping, breakaway roping, mini broncs, pole bending, barrels, goat tail undecorating, goat tail tying and goat tying.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
Grant County Farmers Market
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Washington Street, Canyon City
Locally-grown produce and other items for sale in an open-air setting every Saturday from mid-June through mid-October.
Family Movie Night
• Dusk, Grant Union Junior/Senior High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
A free series of family-friendly movies screened outdoors on the football field at Grant Union. Tonight’s selection: “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Labor Day weekend: Wear your biggest, brightest belt buckle, and you and your partner play for $50 apiece. Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
The last Sunday Slam of the year is a couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.