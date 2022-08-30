THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
Labor Day weekend: Wear your biggest, brightest belt buckle, and you and your partner play for $50 apiece. Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7
Grant County Court
• 9 a.m., Grant County Courthouse, 201 S. Humbolt St., Canyon City
The Grant County Court will hold its regular twice-monthly meeting.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Grant Union Class of ‘72 reunion
• Noon, Gleason Park, Ing-Hay Way, John Day
Members of the Grant Union High School Class of 1972 are invited to a 50th reunion. The festivities will begin at noon with a casual brown bag lunch at the old City Park (now part of the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site). There will also be a no-host gathering at 7 that evening at the John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St. For more information, call or text Cathy Newbrey Hodges at 360-200-3879.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
John Day City Council
• 7 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
The council will hold its regular twice-monthly meeting.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
Grant County Court
• 9 a.m., Grant County Courthouse, 201 S. Humbolt St., Canyon City
The Grant County Court will hold its regular twice-monthly meeting.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Monument Buckaroo Festival and Harvest Auction
• Noon to 7 p.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
Food, music, games, more food and auctions mark this fifth annual fundraiser for the Monument Senior Center. The festivities begin at noon with a 4-H booth serving tacos and registration opening for the live and silent auctions. At 1 p.m. there will be live music along with horseshoes, cornhole, face painting and other diversions, with prizes for the kids. The live auction starts at 3 p.m. At 5 p.m., a dinner of salmon and elk with all the trimmings will be served, followed by a dessert auction at 6. The cost for dinner is $20 per person or $35 per couple. Children 6-12 are $7.50, and kids under 6 eat free.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
Silvies Sunday Slam
• 11:30 a.m., The Retreat and Links at Silvies Valley Ranch, 11 miles south of Seneca on Forest Road 3930
The last Sunday Slam of the year is a couples date: Any two people play for $50 each (husband/wife, boyfriend girlfriend, father/daughter, mother/son, etc.). Sunday Slams, open to all Grant and Harney County residents, include golf, cart, range balls and a hotdog lunch. Check-in at the gatehouse starts at 11:30 a.m., with the first tee time at 1 p.m. Call 800-SILVIES to sign up.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
John Day City Council
• 7 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd.
The council will hold its regular twice-monthly meeting.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Parks and Rec board meeting
• 4 p.m., Parks and Rec office, 845 NW Bridge St., John Day
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board will hold its regular monthly meeting.
Yoga in the Park
• 6 p.m., Canyon City Park, Highway 395 North at Park Street
Instructors Ashley Stevick and Amanda Moss of Namaspa Yoga Community lead this free yoga class for people of all skill levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.