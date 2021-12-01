This year marks the 29th edition of the annual event, which honors its namesake’s compassion by providing heat, groceries and other necessities for Grant County seniors. People who can’t attend in person can make proxy bids by phone starting at 5 p.m. the day of the event by calling 541-589-5536, 541-620-0220, 541-620-2958, 541-620-8016 or 541-620-2534. Auction items can be viewed online at carrieyoungmemorial.weebly.com.
Saturday, Dec. 4Christmas Bazaar
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day
The Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary hosts this annual sale of mostly handcrafted items as a fundraiser for the hospital. Vendors will set out their wares in the Trowbridge Pavilion and Keerins Hall, Santa will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and lunch, pie and coffee will be available.
Tuesday, Dec. 7Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council
• 11 a.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
The purpose of the semiannual meeting is to introduce a new member of the council appointed by the Grant County Court, entertain new business proposed by council members and elect a vice chair and secretary. There will be information shared on senior program funding. The public is welcome!
Friday, Dec. 10Grant Union High School fundraiser
• 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
This event is a fundraiser for Grant Union’s eighth grade trip. It starts with a spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. and features bingo starting at 6. There will also be a dessert auction and a raffle for a smoker and a gun safe. Tickets for the dinner are $8 per person, and raffle tickets are $5 apiece or five for $20. For more information, call 541-390-5790.
Saturday, Dec. 11Timber Truckers Light Parade
• 6 p.m., downtown John Day
The annual holiday log truck parade returns with a theme of “Light Up the Night.” The entry fee is $10.
Entrants are encouraged to preregister by calling Leslie Traylor at 541-620-4032. Winners will be announced following the parade at the John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
Do you have a community event in Grant County you’d like to publicize? Email information toeditor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the following Wednesday.
