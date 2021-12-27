The deadline for What’s Happening items is 5 p.m. Friday. Email your information to editor@bmeagle.com. For meetings this week, see our list in the classifieds.
Wednesday, Dec. 29Kickball
• 4-6:30 p.m., Humbolt Elementary School, 329 N. Humbolt St., Canyon City
Presented by the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District, this family-friendly activity is free and open to all.
Thursday, Dec. 30Laser tag
• 4-6:30 p.m., Humbolt Elementary School, 329 N. Humbolt St., Canyon City
The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District presents a family-friendly laser tag night. The cost is $2.50 per half-hour session. Register online for specific time slots at https://jdccparksandrec.org/winter/.
Friday, Dec. 31Prairie City fireworks show
• 7 p.m., multiple viewing locations, Prairie City
Prairie City had to cancel its traditional Fourth of July fireworks display this year because of the Dixie Creek Fire, so city leaders decided to reschedule for New Year’s Eve, when fire danger is low and holiday spirits could use a lift. The fireworks will be staged at the industrial area west of the mill but should be visible from anywhere in town.
