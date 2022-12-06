• 6 p.m., John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
The Grant County Emergency Communication Agency Intergovernmental Council will hold a public meeting to discuss a new employee sign-on bonus, a dispatcher shortage loyalty bonus, the fiscal 2023 budget and other items. To join the meeting by phone, dial 605-313-5406 and use access code 889135.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Holiday Showcase
• 6:30 p.m., Grant Union High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day
This 24th annual event will feature special performances by Grant Union Gold and Body, Fitness & Dance.
TURDAY, DEC. 10
Dayville Christmas Bazaar
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dayville Community Hall, Highway 26, Dayville
Food, Christmas gifts and craft items will be on sale in Dayville’s newly renovated community hall.
Ugly Sweater Christmas Bazaar
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
Wear an ugly sweater to be entered into a drawing. Tables are available at a cost of $15. To reserve a table, call Jeanne Strange at 541-934-2001.
Timber Truckers Light Parade
• 6 p.m., Main Street, John Day
The annual parade of log trucks, big rigs and work vehicles decked out in festive holiday lights will begin at former Grant Western Lumber Co. site just west of John Day, then travel east on Main Street to Third Street Extension before looping back around to the Elks Lodge, where a chili feed and awards ceremony awaits the participants and their families. This year’s theme is “Christmas Memories,” and entrants can sign up at the former Grant Western Lumber site from 2 to 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $10. For more information, call Leslie Traylor at 541-620-4032.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
Mt. Vernon Christmas Bazaar
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Vernon Grange Hall, 59491 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon More than 20 vendor tables will be set up offering holiday gift items.
Do you have a community event you’d like to publicize? Email information to editor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the following Wednesday.
