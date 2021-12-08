• 11 a.m., Monument Senior Center, 269 Main St., Monument
The purpose of the semiannual meeting is to introduce a new member of the council appointed by the Grant County Court, entertain new business proposed by council members and elect a vice chair and secretary. There will be information shared on senior program funding. The public is welcome!
Friday, Dec. 10
Grant Union High School fundraiser
• 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St., John Day
This event is a fundraiser for Grant Union’s eighth grade trip. It starts with a spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. and features bingo starting at 6. There will also be a dessert auction and a raffle for a smoker and a gun safe. Tickets for the dinner are $8 per person, and raffle tickets are $5 apiece or five for $20. For more information, call 541-390-5790.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Timber Truckers Light Parade
• 6 p.m., downtown John Day
The annual holiday log truck parade returns with a theme of “Light Up the Night.” The entry fee is $10.
Entrants are encouraged to preregister by calling Leslie Traylor at 541-620-4032. Winners will be announced following the parade at the John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Deck the House 2021
• 6 to 8 p.m., Canyon City
Annual holiday lighting contest sponsored and judged by the Whiskey Gulch Gang. First place wins $500 and a trophy, and second place wins $250. To enter, call or text Jenna at 541-620-1673 with your address. Entries will be accepted until Dec. 18. Be sure to have your lights on the evening of Dec. 19.
Do you have a community event in Grant County you’d like to publicize? Email information toeditor@bmeagle.com. The deadline is noon Friday for publication the following Wednesday.
